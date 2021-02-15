Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals : BHP sees robust China demand, declares dividend bonanza

02/15/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group on Tuesday reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend, as top metals user China's strong appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push kept prices elevated.

China's reliance on commodity-intensive stimulus measures to sustain economic growth has sent prices of the steel making ingredient to multi-year highs, while the COVID-19 vaccination push has brightened outlook for global trade this year.

The world's largest listed miner said in a statement it expects a continuation of strong Chinese demand in 2021, and recovery in the rest of the world's global crude steel production.

"It's a pretty solid result," said portfolio manager Andy Forster of Argo Investments.

"Relative to expectations, it looked pretty good, strong cash flows and dividend, projects operationally performing well," he said. "Strong iron ore and copper should set it up for a pretty good second half as well."

BHP is the first of its Australian peers to report this week, with all expected to cash in on sky high prices for iron ore. Rio Tinto reports on Wednesday and Fortescue on Thursday. Last month, BHP forecast record annual iron ore output.

The company declared an interim dividend of $1.01 per share, up from last year's payout of $0.65 per share.

Its underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to $6.04 billion from $5.19 billion last year. It missed a consensus of $6.33 billion, however, from 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

BHP acknowledged that its coal business, which is under review for sale or spin off, has taken a hit due to a trade spat between Australia and China that the miner does not expect to be resolved any time soon.

"We're certainly not banking on any near-term resetting of that policy," Chief Executive Mike Henry told reporters on a results call.

BHP is expected to make an investment decision soon on its $5.3-$5.7 billion Jansen potash project in Canada and the Scarborough natural gas project off Western Australia, in which BHP will invest $1.4-1.9 billion.

Jefferies expects both to be approved, "but we believe M&A options will be considered as well," it said in a report. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Shriya Ramakrishnan and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 2.30% 45.75 End-of-day quote.7.82%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.52% 24.43 End-of-day quote.4.27%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
10:43aFORTESCUE METALS : BHP sees robust China demand, declares dividend bonanza
RE
02/14FORTESCUE METALS : deploys autonomous light vehicles at Chichester Hub
PU
02/08VERIS : Aqura Technologies Bags Upgrade Contract from Fortescue Metals in Wester..
MT
02/03FORTESCUE METALS : pays royalties to Aboriginal group, a year late
RE
01/28Materials Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector In Volatile Session -- Mate..
DJ
01/28FORTESCUE METALS : Investor and Analyst Call Transcript (December 2020 Quarterly..
PU
01/27FORTESCUE METALS : A passion for learning drives Fortescue's CEO for a Day
PU
01/27FORTESCUE METALS : 2Q Iron-Ore Shipments Flat
DJ
01/27FORTESCUE METALS : December 2020 Quarterly Production Report
PU
01/26Australia shares retreat from 11-mth high as resource firms fall
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 533 M - -
Net income 2021 8 073 M - -
Net cash 2021 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 58 536 M 58 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,66 $
Last Close Price 19,02 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.27%56 881
VALE S.A.7.36%89 767
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED2.92%13 620
NMDC LIMITED-2.36%4 538
FERREXPO PLC13.31%2 605
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.1.85%2 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ