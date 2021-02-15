Fortescue Metals : BHP sees robust China demand, declares dividend bonanza

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group on
Tuesday reported its best first-half profit in seven years and
declared a record interim dividend, as top metals user China's
strong appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push
kept prices elevated.
China's reliance on commodity-intensive stimulus measures to
sustain economic growth has sent prices of the steel making
ingredient to multi-year highs, while the COVID-19 vaccination
push has brightened outlook for global trade this year.
The world's largest listed miner said in a statement it
expects a continuation of strong Chinese demand in 2021, and
recovery in the rest of the world's global crude steel
production.
"It's a pretty solid result," said portfolio manager Andy
Forster of Argo Investments.
"Relative to expectations, it looked pretty good, strong
cash flows and dividend, projects operationally performing
well," he said. "Strong iron ore and copper should set it up for
a pretty good second half as well."
BHP is the first of its Australian peers to report this
week, with all expected to cash in on sky high prices for iron
ore. Rio Tinto reports on Wednesday and Fortescue
on Thursday. Last month, BHP forecast record annual
iron ore output.
The company declared an interim dividend of $1.01 per share,
up from last year's payout of $0.65 per share.
Its underlying profit from continuing operations for the six
months ended Dec. 31 rose to $6.04 billion from $5.19 billion
last year. It missed a consensus of $6.33 billion, however, from
17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.
BHP acknowledged that its coal business, which is under
review for sale or spin off, has taken a hit due to a trade spat
between Australia and China that the miner does not expect to be
resolved any time soon.
"We're certainly not banking on any near-term resetting of
that policy," Chief Executive Mike Henry told reporters on a
results call.
BHP is expected to make an investment decision soon on its
$5.3-$5.7 billion Jansen potash project in Canada and the
Scarborough natural gas project off Western Australia, in which
BHP will invest $1.4-1.9 billion.
Jefferies expects both to be approved, "but we believe M&A
options will be considered as well," it said in a report.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Shriya Ramakrishnan
and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool and
Sam Holmes)