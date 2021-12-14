Log in
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Chichester Hub daytime operations powered by renewable solar energy

12/14/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Fortescue's Chichester Hub daytime operations powered by renewable solar energy

Dec 15, 2021

Fortescue's Chichester Hub operations are now being powered by solar energy following the completion of the 60-megawatt Alinta Energy Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Completion of the project with Alinta Energy marks a major milestone in the delivery of Fortescue's decarbonisation strategy, as the Company works towards its ambitious target of being carbon neutral by 2030 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The solar farm will power up to 100 per cent of daytime operations at Fortescue's Christmas Creek and Cloudbreak sites, displacing around 100 million litres of diesel every year. The remaining power requirements will be met through battery storage and gas generation at Alinta Energy's Newman Power Station.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines said, "The completion of this project is a practical example of Fortescue delivering on its ambitious carbon neutrality target and demonstrates that renewables can power the energy needs of Australia's mining and resources sector.

"As Fortescue transitions from a pure play iron ore producer to a green energy and resources company, this milestone is a critical part of our Pilbara Energy Connect project which together with the Chichester solar farm will see 25 per cent of Fortescue's stationary energy powered by solar," Ms Gaines said.

Alinta Energy's MD & CEO, Jeff Dimery said, "Together, we've built a benchmark renewable project with an ambitious partner, and given the abundance of high quality renewables resources in the Pilbara we look forward to supporting others to do the same.

"I'm very proud of the team and thank Fortescue, our partners, contractors and suppliers, NAIF, ARENA, and in particular the Nyiyaparli People on whose Country the solar farm sits."

The project also includes the construction of approximately 60 kilometres of new transmission lines, linking Fortescue's Christmas Creek and Cloudbreak mines to the solar farm and Alinta Energy's existing energy generation infrastructure in Newman.

Imagery and b-roll can be accessed here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/LyDjZ4C24I

Interesting facts:

  • The Pilbara is one of the sunniest regions in Australia with approximately 4015 hours per year of sunlight<_o3a_p>
  • $4.7 million contract value awarded to Indigenous owned enterprises <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
