Fortescue Metals : Chief Operating Officer, Two Other Senior Staff Step Down

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said its chief operating officer would resign immediately, along with another executive and the director of its Iron Bridge project.

Fortescue said Tuesday that chief operating officer Greg Lilleyman, director of projects Don Hyma and Iron Bridge director Manie McDonald had resigned.

"At Fortescue, our commitment to our values and culture is our highest priority" and "what we've learned through our review of the Iron Bridge project to date, is that we have lost sight of that critical focus," Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said.

Derek Brown, the general manager of Fortescue's Solomon operations, has been appointed as acting director of projects, the miner said.

