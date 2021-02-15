Fortescue Metals : Chief Operating Officer, Two Other Senior Staff Step Down -- Update

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Tuesday said its chief operating officer had resigned, effective immediately, along with another executive and the director of its Iron Bridge project.

The staff departures are the result of breaches of culture found during a strategic review of the Iron Bridge magnetite project in Western Australia, Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines told reporters.

"This is largely about people and behavior, and it wouldn't be appropriate to comment any further on specifics," she said.

Fortescue said chief operating officer Greg Lilleyman, director of projects Don Hyma and Iron Bridge director Manie McDonald have stepped down.

Derek Brown, the general manager of Fortescue's Solomon operations, has been appointed as acting director of projects, the miner said.

Fortescue said it intends to provide an update on the review of its Iron Bridge project alongside its half-year financial results on Feb. 18.

Ms. Gaines said the staff departures aren't a reflection of the capital estimates of the project. "It is just about the culture that was set in that team," she said.

