Fortescue Metals : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

17 September 2020
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Madam or Sir
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE
On 24 August 2020, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a 2020 final dividend of A$1.00 per share with a Record Date of 1 September 2020, payable on 2 October 2020.
The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2020 final dividend is $17.836.
The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second trading day after the Record Date.
Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2020.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Authorised by
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
