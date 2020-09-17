Fortescue Metals : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

17 September 2020

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 24 August 2020, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a 2020 final dividend of A$1.00 per share with a Record Date of 1 September 2020, payable on 2 October 2020.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2020 final dividend is $17.836.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second trading day after the Record Date.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2020.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Authorised by

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Media contact: Investor Relations contact: Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners Andrew Driscoll, GM Investor Relations E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au M: +61 422 602 720 P: +61 8 9230 1647