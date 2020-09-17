Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
17.34 AUD   -2.03%
03:55aFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend reinvestment plan allocation price
PU
03:55aFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend Reinvestment Update Price
PU
09/16FORTESCUE METALS : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Allocation Price
PU
Fortescue Metals : Dividend Reinvestment Update Price

09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 17, 2020

Reason for the Update

DRP Price Allocation

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

57002594872

1.3

ASX issuer code

FMG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

DRP Price Allocation

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Monday August 24, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday September 17, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FMG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday June 30, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday September 1, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday August 31, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 2, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.00000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.00000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 1.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday September 2, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Thursday September 3, 2020

Wednesday September 16, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second day after the record date of the applicable dividend.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

17.83600

Friday October 2, 2020

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:01 UTC
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
09/16FORTESCUE METALS : Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
09/16Australia shares fall as mining, tech sell-off offsets Fed stance
RE
09/16FORTESCUE METALS : Resolutions Under Section 249N of the Corporations Act
PU
09/14Australian shares trade flat ahead of RBA policy meeting minutes
RE
09/11FACTBOX : Australian resource projects in focus after sacred site destruction
RE
09/11Rio Tinto bows to pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives exit
RE
09/11Rio Tinto may need to tap outsider for new chief
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 222 M - -
Net income 2021 4 692 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,31x
Yield 2021 8,77%
Capitalization 38 931 M 39 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,36 $
Last Close Price 12,65 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED62.21%39 180
VALE S.A.14.39%60 816
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED26.65%10 426
NMDC LIMITED-29.62%3 727
FERREXPO PLC19.60%1 453
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION6.42%1 272
