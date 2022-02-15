Fortescue Metals : Half Year Report with Appendix 4D
02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
personal use only
APPENDIX 4D
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
This information should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
Name of entity
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
ABN
57 002 594 872
Results for announcement to the market
US$ million
Revenue from ordinary activities
decreased 13% to
8,125
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
decreased 32% to
2,777
Net profit for the half year attributable to members
decreased 32% to
2,777
Dividends
Amount
Franked amount
per security
per security
Interim dividend declared for the half year ended 31 December 2021
A$0.86
A$0.86
Interim dividend declared for the previous corresponding period
A$1.47
A$1.47
Ex-dividend date of interim dividend
28 February 2022
Record date of interim dividend
1 March 2022
Payment date of interim dividend
30 March 2022
For
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of 10 trading days commencing on 3 March 2022.
The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (AEST) on 2 March 2022. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on 30 March 2022. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:12 UTC.