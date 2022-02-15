Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 07:04:19 pm
21.02 AUD   -2.64%
05:58pFortescue 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Higher Costs, Weaker Prices
DJ
05:53pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
05:47pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals : Half Year Report with Appendix 4D

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

personal use only

APPENDIX 4D

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

This information should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Name of entity

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN

57 002 594 872

Results for announcement to the market

US$ million

Revenue from ordinary activities

decreased 13% to

8,125

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

decreased 32% to

2,777

Net profit for the half year attributable to members

decreased 32% to

2,777

Dividends

Amount

Franked amount

per security

per security

Interim dividend declared for the half year ended 31 December 2021

A$0.86

A$0.86

Interim dividend declared for the previous corresponding period

A$1.47

A$1.47

Ex-dividend date of interim dividend

28 February 2022

Record date of interim dividend

1 March 2022

Payment date of interim dividend

30 March 2022

For

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of 10 trading days commencing on 3 March 2022.

The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (AEST) on 2 March 2022. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on 30 March 2022. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

A copy of the Plan Rules is available at http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors

Net tangible asset backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares: US$5.12 (previous corresponding period: US$4.87).

Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half year ended 31 December 2020.

Commentary on results for the period

A commentary on the results for the period is contained within the half year presentation and the financial statements that accompany this announcement.

For personal use only

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Financial Report

ABN 57 002 594 872

Thriving communities | Global force

For personal use only

Contents

01

Directors' Report

08

02

Financial Statements

30

42

03

Directors' Declaration

43

04

Independent Auditor's Report

45

05

Auditor's Independence Declaration

46

06

Corporate Directory

only

Thriving communities Global force

For personal use

Our Values

Safety

Family Empowerment Frugality Stretch targets Integrity Enthusiasm

Courage and determination

Generating ideas Humility

Fortescue's unique Values drive our performance in a way that sets us apart from others

Culture

Fortescue is a values-based business with a strong, differentiated culture.

We believe that by leveraging the unique culture of our greatest asset, our people, we will achieve our stretch targets

For personal use only

Half year at a glance

TRIFR

C1 costs

Cash on hand

US$

US$

1.8

15.28

bn

/wmt

2.9

Ore shipped

Revenue

Net profit

after tax

mt

US$

US$

8.1bn

2.8bn

93.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
05:58pFortescue 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Higher Costs, Weaker Prices
DJ
05:53pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
05:47pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
05:44pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
05:44pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Results to 31 December 2021
PU
05:44pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Report with Appendix 4D
PU
12:51aAustralian shares end lower as energy stocks, miners drag
RE
02/14Fortescue Metals Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/11Australian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as tech stocks weigh
RE
02/10Australia shares sink on tech sell-off after U.S. inflation data; miners shine
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 008 M - -
Net income 2022 5 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,92%
Capitalization 47 446 M 47 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,42 $
Average target price 12,58 $
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED18.43%49 864
VALE S.A.17.34%85 892
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED45.90%14 236
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-1.04%7 074
NMDC LIMITED14.77%5 928
FERREXPO PLC-7.68%2 197