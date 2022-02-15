Fortescue Metals : Half Year Report with Appendix 4D

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of 10 trading days commencing on 3 March 2022.

The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (AEST) on 2 March 2022. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on 30 March 2022. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

A copy of the Plan Rules is available at http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors