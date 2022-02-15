Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 07:04:30 pm
21.02 AUD   -2.64%
Fortescue Metals : Half Year Results Presentation

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
ersonal use only

Forward

Looking onlyStatements Disclaimer

useersonal

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom. Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2021 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules. Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 27 August 2021. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Annual Report and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Annual Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

2

Transitioning to a vertically integrated green energy and resources company

onlyresources company

useersonal

Thriving communities | Global force

3

ersonal use only

H1 FY22 operational

highlights onlyuse

ersonal

Strong operating performance delivers record half year shipments

93.1mt

US$15.28 /wmt

Record half year shipments

Industry leading C1 cost

US$96 /dmt

70%

Average revenue

Realisation of the Platts 62%

CFR Index

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 008 M - -
Net income 2022 5 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,92%
Capitalization 47 446 M 47 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,42 $
Average target price 12,58 $
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED18.43%49 864
VALE S.A.17.34%85 892
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED45.90%14 236
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-1.04%7 074
NMDC LIMITED14.77%5 928
FERREXPO PLC-7.68%2 197