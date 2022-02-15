Fortescue Metals : Half Year Results to 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Record half year shipments contribute to net profit after tax of US$2.8 billion and a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.86 per share

Highlights

Ongoing improvement in safety with the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.8 for the 12 months to 31 December 2021, 14 per cent lower than 31 December 2020

Strong operating performance across the supply chain contributed to record half year iron ore shipments of 93.1 million tonnes (mt), three per cent higher than H1 FY21

Underlying EBITDA of US$4.8 billion for the six months ending 31 December 2021 (H1 FY22), with an Underlying EBITDA margin of 59 per cent

Net profit after tax (NPAT) of US$2.8 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.90 (A$1.24)

Net cashflow from operating activities of US$2.1 billion after payment of the FY21 final tax instalment of US$915 million

Capital expenditure of US$1.5 billion, inclusive of US$589 million investment in the Iron Bridge growth project and the Pilbara Energy Connect decarbonisation project

Fully franked interim dividend declared of A$0.86 per share, representing a 70 per cent payout of H1 FY22 NPAT

Strong balance sheet maintained with net debt of US$1.7 billion at 31 December 2021, inclusive of cash on hand of US$2.9 billion

Announced an industry leading target to achieve net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040

Recognised for outstanding corporate sustainability performance with the inclusion in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook with a Gold Class Sustainability Award

Fortescue Future Industries continues to rapidly advance a global portfolio of green energy projects and decarbonisation technologies

Guidance for FY22 shipments, C1 cost and capital expenditure is unchanged.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said "Fortescue's performance for the first half of FY22 has been outstanding and we are proud of the entire team who have delivered record half year shipments and contributed to net profit after tax of US$2.8 billion, the third highest in Fortescue's history.

"Safety is our number one priority and the team's continued focus resulted in further improvement in our TRIFR safety performance while managing the ongoing challenges resulting from COVID-

19. We have a robust COVID-19 management plan in place to prioritise the health and safety of our team and the communities in which we operate, and this is constantly reviewed considering Commonwealth and State health requirements.