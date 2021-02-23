Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Names Former Australia PM as Chair of Clean-Energy Venture

02/23/2021 | 01:06am EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. named former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as chairman of Australian Fortescue Future Industries, the miner's clean-energy venture.

"Mr. Turnbull has been involved in key policy decisions that have not only altered Australian society but also have international implications for other countries facing similar issues including the environmental conservation and energy crises," Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest said.

Mr. Turnbull was Australia's prime minister from 2015 to 2018.

Fortescue also named Nick Warner, a former Australian diplomat, as special adviser on international affairs.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 0106ET

