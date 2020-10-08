Fortescue Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Dear Valued Shareholders, It is my pleasure to invite you to the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 at 10:00am (Perth time) in the BelleVue Ballroom 2 on Level 3 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, 21 Mounts Bay Rd, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting). Attached is the Notice of Meeting that sets out the business of the Meeting. In addition to being able to attend the Meeting in person, this year Fortescue will be making participation in the Meeting available to Shareholders through an online platform provided by Link Market Services Limited. Further details on how to participate in the Meeting via the online platform are set out in the attached Notice of Meeting and in the Annual General Meeting Online Platform Guide. Since our last Annual General Meeting, Fortescue has once again delivered excellent performance across our core safety, cost and production targets. Despite the unprecedented disruption presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire team has worked together to sustain our business, achieving record production for the financial year. Most importantly, our unwavering focus on safety has seen us end the year with our lowest annual TRIFR of 2.4, which is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Fortescue and a reflection of the unique culture that defines our Company.

During FY20, Fortescue continued to invest in growth which will support Australia's economic recovery post-COVID-19, as we maintain our commitment to ensuring balance sheet strength and flexibility, investing in the long-term sustainability of our core business while pursuing growth and development options to deliver outstanding returns to our Shareholders. In March, the Board farewelled Non-Executive Director Ms Sharon Warburton and we thank her for her service. At this year's Meeting, we will be seeking Shareholder approval of the reappointment of: Dr Andrew Forrest AO;

Mr Mark Barnaba AM;

Ms Penny Bingham-Hall; and

Bingham-Hall; and Ms Jennifer Morris OAM. In addition, Shareholders will be asked to approve the grant of Performance Rights to Fortescue Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Gaines, under the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Performance Rights Plan and the renewal of the proportional takeover approval provisions set out in the Company's constitution.