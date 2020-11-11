Fortescue Metals : Results of Meeting

11 November 2020

Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) is pleased to advise that all resolutions considered at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today were passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the proxy votes and votes cast (including direct votes) in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached schedule.

