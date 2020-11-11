Fortescue Metals : Results of Meeting

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) is pleased to advise that all resolutions considered at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today were passed.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the proxy votes and votes cast (including direct votes) in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached schedule.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING (ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in
person or by proxy on a poll (where
applicable) on a poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
N
1,344,815,142
56,877,003
3,495,513
133,772,766
1,361,099,031
56,877,060
133,797,586
Carried
95.70%
4.05%
0.25%
95.99%
4.01%
2
RE-ELECTION OF DR ANDREW FORREST AO
NA
2,475,904,311
49,982,938
3,251,679
684,387
2,492,429,197
49,982,995
691,083
Carried
97.90%
1.98%
0.13%
98.03%
1.97%
3
RE-ELECTION OF MR MARK BARNABA AM
NA
2,505,669,974
19,921,101
3,424,845
804,425
2,522,362,626
19,922,858
814,821
Carried
99.08%
0.79%
0.14%
99.22%
0.78%
4
RE-ELECTION OF MS PENNY BINGHAM-HALL
NA
2,513,822,077
11,768,212
3,420,257
809,799
2,530,515,541
11,768,269
816,495
Carried
99.40%
0.47%
0.14%
99.54%
0.46%
5
RE-ELECTION OF MS JENNIFER MORRIS OAM
NA
2,397,880,369
127,146,677
3,606,833
1,186,466
2,414,757,030
127,150,113
1,193,162
Carried
94.83%
5.03%
0.14%
95.00%
5.00%
6
PARTICIPATION IN THE FORTESCUE METALS
NA
2,206,632,585
317,150,297
3,508,278
2,529,185
2,223,396,775
317,165,831
2,537,699
Carried
GROUP LTD PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN BY
87.31%
12.55%
0.14%
87.52%
12.48%
MS ELIZABETH GAINES
7
RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER
NA
2,513,329,778
10,673,943
3,901,835
1,914,809
2,530,486,459
10,680,748
1,933,118
Carried
APPROVAL PROVISIONS
99.42%
0.42%
0.15%
99.58%
0.42%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
