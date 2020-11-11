Log in
Fortescue Metals : Results of Meeting

11/11/2020 | 01:33am EST

11 November 2020

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) is pleased to advise that all resolutions considered at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today were passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the proxy votes and votes cast (including direct votes) in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached schedule.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Authorised by

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Media contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners

Andrew Driscoll, GM Investor Relations

E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

M: +61 422 602 720

P: +61 8 9230 1647

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

PO Box 6915, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

P +61 8 6218 8888 E fmgl@fmgl.com.auW www.fmgl.com.au

Page 1 of 1

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING (ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in

person or by proxy on a poll (where

applicable) on a poll at the meeting

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

N

1,344,815,142

56,877,003

3,495,513

133,772,766

1,361,099,031

56,877,060

133,797,586

Carried

95.70%

4.05%

0.25%

95.99%

4.01%

2

RE-ELECTION OF DR ANDREW FORREST AO

NA

2,475,904,311

49,982,938

3,251,679

684,387

2,492,429,197

49,982,995

691,083

Carried

97.90%

1.98%

0.13%

98.03%

1.97%

3

RE-ELECTION OF MR MARK BARNABA AM

NA

2,505,669,974

19,921,101

3,424,845

804,425

2,522,362,626

19,922,858

814,821

Carried

99.08%

0.79%

0.14%

99.22%

0.78%

4

RE-ELECTION OF MS PENNY BINGHAM-HALL

NA

2,513,822,077

11,768,212

3,420,257

809,799

2,530,515,541

11,768,269

816,495

Carried

99.40%

0.47%

0.14%

99.54%

0.46%

5

RE-ELECTION OF MS JENNIFER MORRIS OAM

NA

2,397,880,369

127,146,677

3,606,833

1,186,466

2,414,757,030

127,150,113

1,193,162

Carried

94.83%

5.03%

0.14%

95.00%

5.00%

6

PARTICIPATION IN THE FORTESCUE METALS

NA

2,206,632,585

317,150,297

3,508,278

2,529,185

2,223,396,775

317,165,831

2,537,699

Carried

GROUP LTD PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN BY

87.31%

12.55%

0.14%

87.52%

12.48%

MS ELIZABETH GAINES

7

RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER

NA

2,513,329,778

10,673,943

3,901,835

1,914,809

2,530,486,459

10,680,748

1,933,118

Carried

APPROVAL PROVISIONS

99.42%

0.42%

0.15%

99.58%

0.42%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 11/11/2020 12:57:06PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:32:00 UTC
