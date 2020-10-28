Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Ships Record Iron-Ore Volumes in 1Q

10/28/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Ltd. shipped a record 44.3 million metric tons of iron ore in its fiscal first quarter, as it capitalized on a sustained period of high prices for the steel-making commodity.

Fortescue said quarterly shipments were 5% higher than a year ago, while C1 costs were 2% lower at US$12.74 per wet metric ton.

The Australian miner said its average revenue in the quarter was US$106 per ton, helping it to return to a net cash position of US$1.0 billion at the end of September from US$300 million in net debt on June 30.

"Fortescue has delivered a strong start to the 2021 fiscal year across all key measures of safety, production and cost," Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said. "Robust demand from our customers contributed to an increase in revenue realization, 31% higher than the June Quarter and above the 27% increase in the average Platts 62% CFR Index."

On Thursday, Fortescue kept its guidance for shipments, C1 costs and capital expenditure in fiscal 2021 unchanged.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 1853ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 311 M - -
Net income 2021 5 499 M - -
Net Debt 2021 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 7,47%
Capitalization 50 721 M 35 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,1%
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,26 $
Last Close Price 16,48 $
Spread / Highest target -13,3%
Spread / Average Target -31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED54.16%35 643
VALE S.A.17.32%56 736
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED18.96%9 872
NMDC LIMITED-35.91%3 436
FERREXPO PLC12.93%1 379
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION2.36%1 226
