Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/12 02:10:12 am EDT
21.17 AUD   -0.09%
02:41aFORTESCUE METALS : Woollahra and Fortescue working together for the Pilbara community
PU
04/11FORTESCUE METALS : joins forces with Happiness Co to launch new wellness initiative
PU
04/10Miners, financials lift Australian shares higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals : Woollahra and Fortescue working together for the Pilbara community

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Woollahra and Fortescue working together for the Pilbara community

Apr 12, 2022

More than 400 care packages containing essential supplies have been distributed in the Pilbara thanks to Fortescue's continued partnership with Woollahra.

With the support of Woollahra, care packages including non-perishable foods and critical hygiene products such as hand sanitiser and soap will be distributed to Aboriginal communities to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Schmid, Managing Director of Woollahra and proud Mandandanji man said, "The team at Woollahra were delighted to partner with Fortescue on this fantastic community initiative. As a 100 per cent Indigenous owned business that prides itself on our social enterprise model, we were delighted to support our Traditional Landowner Partners and their members in the Pilbara through the coordination and management of delivering these vital supplies.

"We want to thank the team at Fortescue for their ongoing dedication to Aboriginal communities, particularly in these challenging times and acknowledge the wonderful support of the team at Woolworths who were able to help us put together the grocery contents of the care packs and utilise their vast distribution network to expedite the delivery of goods into the Pilbara," Mr Schmid said.

Tom Weaver, Fortescue's Group Manager Aboriginal Engagement, said, "Working with Aboriginal contractor Woollahra, and with the support of Woolworths' distribution network, Fortescue has distributed more than 400 COVID-19 isolation packs containing food, cleaning supplies and analgesics to families from our native title partners doing it tough in the Pilbara.

"There are hundreds of families across the Pilbara isolating due to COVID-19 and these packs will go a small way to helping them through this challenging time. It was great to see the team out at the Woolworth's distribution centre.

"In true Fortescue fashion, this initiative has come together in less than a week, and at a time when food shortages and supply chain disruptions continue. It's been a true team effort," Tom said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
02:41aFORTESCUE METALS : Woollahra and Fortescue working together for the Pilbara community
PU
04/11FORTESCUE METALS : joins forces with Happiness Co to launch new wellness initiative
PU
04/10Miners, financials lift Australian shares higher
RE
04/08Australian shares post first weekly loss in four on rate-hike fears
RE
04/06FORTESCUE METALS : and Hockey Australia extend sponsorship agreement
PU
04/05FORTESCUE METALS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
04/04Australian shares climb as miners hit record high; RBA meeting in focus
RE
04/03Australian shares rise as miners hit record high, gold stocks jump
RE
04/01Australian shares end flat, post third straight weekly gain
RE
03/31FORTESCUE METALS : Meet Bree Wilkinson
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 632 M - -
Net income 2022 5 813 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 9,22%
Capitalization 48 397 M 48 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,73 $
Average target price 12,72 $
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.31%48 397
VALE S.A.22.05%96 540
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED41.94%14 364
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-12.91%6 834
NMDC LIMITED30.36%6 717
CAP S.A.54.82%2 305