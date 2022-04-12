Fortescue Metals : Woollahra and Fortescue working together for the Pilbara community

Apr 12, 2022

More than 400 care packages containing essential supplies have been distributed in the Pilbara thanks to Fortescue's continued partnership with Woollahra.

With the support of Woollahra, care packages including non-perishable foods and critical hygiene products such as hand sanitiser and soap will be distributed to Aboriginal communities to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Schmid, Managing Director of Woollahra and proud Mandandanji man said, "The team at Woollahra were delighted to partner with Fortescue on this fantastic community initiative. As a 100 per cent Indigenous owned business that prides itself on our social enterprise model, we were delighted to support our Traditional Landowner Partners and their members in the Pilbara through the coordination and management of delivering these vital supplies.

"We want to thank the team at Fortescue for their ongoing dedication to Aboriginal communities, particularly in these challenging times and acknowledge the wonderful support of the team at Woolworths who were able to help us put together the grocery contents of the care packs and utilise their vast distribution network to expedite the delivery of goods into the Pilbara," Mr Schmid said.

Tom Weaver, Fortescue's Group Manager Aboriginal Engagement, said, "Working with Aboriginal contractor Woollahra, and with the support of Woolworths' distribution network, Fortescue has distributed more than 400 COVID-19 isolation packs containing food, cleaning supplies and analgesics to families from our native title partners doing it tough in the Pilbara.



"There are hundreds of families across the Pilbara isolating due to COVID-19 and these packs will go a small way to helping them through this challenging time. It was great to see the team out at the Woolworth's distribution centre.



"In true Fortescue fashion, this initiative has come together in less than a week, and at a time when food shortages and supply chain disruptions continue. It's been a true team effort," Tom said.