  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 07:04:42 pm
20.98 AUD   -2.83%
05:58pFortescue 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Higher Costs, Weaker Prices
DJ
05:53pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
05:47pFortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh

02/15/2022 | 05:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia

(Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday its first-half profit fell by nearly a third, hurt by higher material and labour costs due to the pandemic.

China's push to curb emissions and easing construction activity in the country's debt-laden property sector led to prices of the steel-making commodity halving from record levels last year, while a COVID-19 wave in Australia due to the Omicron variant also hampered Fortescue's operations.

Analysts expect iron ore prices to stabilise this year, but remain some way away from last year's peak. BHP Group said on Tuesday commodity price volatility will continue for some time, though outlook for demand and pricing remains strong.

"We remain focused on managing industry cost pressures and challenges posed by Western Australia's ongoing border restrictions," Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, adding that the company was working with the state government to ensure access to specialist labour.

The miner posted an underlying net profit of $2.78 billion, compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.70 billion, according to Vuma Financial.

Fortescue declared an interim dividend of 86 Australian cents per share, compared with A$1.47 per share a year earlier.

The company reiterated its annual shipments, costs and capital expenditure forecast.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 008 M - -
Net income 2022 5 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,92%
Capitalization 47 446 M 47 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,42 $
Average target price 12,58 $
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED18.43%49 864
VALE S.A.17.34%85 892
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED45.90%14 236
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-1.04%7 074
NMDC LIMITED14.77%5 928
FERREXPO PLC-7.68%2 197