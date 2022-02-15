Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32% as costs weigh

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the
world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday its
first-half profit fell by nearly a third, hurt by higher
material and labour costs due to the pandemic.
China's push to curb emissions and easing construction
activity in the country's debt-laden property sector led to
prices of the steel-making commodity halving from record levels
last year, while a COVID-19 wave in Australia due to the Omicron
variant also hampered Fortescue's operations.
Analysts expect iron ore prices to stabilise this year, but
remain some way away from last year's peak. BHP Group
said on Tuesday commodity price volatility will continue for
some time, though outlook for demand and pricing remains strong.
"We remain focused on managing industry cost pressures and
challenges posed by Western Australia's ongoing border
restrictions," Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth
Gaines said, adding that the company was working with the state
government to ensure access to specialist labour.
The miner posted an underlying net profit of $2.78 billion,
compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected a profit of $2.70 billion, according to Vuma Financial.
Fortescue declared an interim dividend of 86 Australian
cents per share, compared with A$1.47 per share a year earlier.
The company reiterated its annual shipments, costs and
capital expenditure forecast.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)