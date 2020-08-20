Fortescue Metals : joins forces with Hyundai and CSIRO to fast track development of hydrogen technology

Aug 20, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to advance scientific collaboration and accelerate the development of renewable hydrogen technology.

The MOU outlines areas of cooperation that involve the development and future commercialisation of the metal membrane technology (MMT) which has been developed by the CSIRO, supported by a landmark partnership with Fortescue. Hyundai will seek to demonstrate the viability of the technology for renewable hydrogen production and vehicle fuelling in Korea.

Fortescue has a portfolio of projects underway associated with renewable hydrogen production, storage and use, including:

• Entering a five year partnership with the CSIRO in 2018 for the development of new hydrogen technologies, including the MMT which provides the potential for the bulk transportation of hydrogen through ammonia

• Construction of a renewable hydrogen refuelling facility at its Christmas Creek operations to support the deployment of a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell coaches from mid-2021

• Partnering with ATCO Australia to build and operate the first combined green hydrogen production and refuelling facility in Western Australia, to support the transition to the next generation of zero-emission transport

Fortescue Deputy Chief Executive Officer Julie Shuttleworth said, 'This important strategic partnership with Hyundai and the CSIRO signals Fortescue's ongoing commitment to the ramp up of a competitive domestic and global renewable hydrogen industry, to support the transition to a lower carbon future.

'It builds on our investment in new hydrogen technologies that ensures Fortescue is well-positioned to meet the demand for hydrogen as both an export opportunity and to contribute to the decarbonisation of our operations in the Pilbara,' Ms Shuttleworth said.

Hyundai Chief Innovation Officer Dr Young Cho Chi said, 'This MOU will allow the realisation of the global supply of clean hydrogen, contributing to the successful transition to a hydrogen economy in Korea and Australia. This sets an example of the potential for a global hydrogen infrastructure business based on clean hydrogen.'

CSIRO Executive Director for Environment Energy and Resources Dr Peter Mayfield said, 'A domestic and export hydrogen industry will require a highly collaborative approach. We're pleased to continue our partnership with Fortescue, alongside Hyundai, to ensure that hydrogen can play a role in supporting low emissions transport.