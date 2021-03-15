Fortescue Metals : Australia's Fortescue eyes Brazil plant amid green hydrogen push

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 - Fortescue Metals Group
Ltd is looking to build a green hydrogen plant in
Brazil, executives told Reuters on Monday, as the Australian
miner acts on recently announced plans to go carbon neutral by
2030.
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a unit of the company,
has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Porto do
Açu, a major Brazilian seaport and industrial hub, to study the
feasibility of installing a 300-megawatt green hydrogen plant
onsite. The preliminary agreement, signed in late February, has
not been previously disclosed.
Fortescue, the world's no. 4 iron ore producer, announced
separately on Monday plans to go carbon neutral by 2030,
bringing forward its previous target by 10 years. As part of
that goal, the company aims to produce green hydrogen at a
commercial scale by 2023.
Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable
power to split water into oxygen and hydrogen, increasingly
promoted as a way to clean up emissions-heavy industries such as
mining, refining and agriculture.
Under the terms of the MoU, the hydrogen would be used to
produce 250,000 tons per year of ammonia, a building block of
agricultural fertilizers. The plant itself would be powered by
solar and wind projects, Açu Chief Executive José Firmo and FFI
Latin America head Agustín Pichot said in a joint interview.
Among the possible partners in the project, Pichot said, is
Norway's Equinor ASA, which signed a separate MoU in
February to assess the construction of a solar plant at Açu.
If FFI and Açu move ahead with the project, the investment
required would likely be in the hundreds of millions of dollars,
Pichot and Firmo said.
Firmo said that they expect to make a final investment
decision this year and they could begin construction within
months of that.
Fortescue is scouting locations around the world for green
hydrogen plants, said Pichot. In November, the company announced
it was considering a 250-MW hydrogen plant in Tasmania.
Açu, one of the busiest ports in Brazil, is owned by Prumo
Logistica SA, which is controlled by U.S. private equity firm
EIG Global Energy Partners.
