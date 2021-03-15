Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals : Australia's Fortescue eyes Brazil plant amid green hydrogen push

03/15/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is looking to build a green hydrogen plant in Brazil, executives told Reuters on Monday, as the Australian miner acts on recently announced plans to go carbon neutral by 2030.

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a unit of the company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Porto do Açu, a major Brazilian seaport and industrial hub, to study the feasibility of installing a 300-megawatt green hydrogen plant onsite. The preliminary agreement, signed in late February, has not been previously disclosed.

Fortescue, the world's no. 4 iron ore producer, announced separately on Monday plans to go carbon neutral by 2030, bringing forward its previous target by 10 years. As part of that goal, the company aims to produce green hydrogen at a commercial scale by 2023.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power to split water into oxygen and hydrogen, increasingly promoted as a way to clean up emissions-heavy industries such as mining, refining and agriculture.

Under the terms of the MoU, the hydrogen would be used to produce 250,000 tons per year of ammonia, a building block of agricultural fertilizers. The plant itself would be powered by solar and wind projects, Açu Chief Executive José Firmo and FFI Latin America head Agustín Pichot said in a joint interview.

Among the possible partners in the project, Pichot said, is Norway's Equinor ASA, which signed a separate MoU in February to assess the construction of a solar plant at Açu.

If FFI and Açu move ahead with the project, the investment required would likely be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, Pichot and Firmo said.

Firmo said that they expect to make a final investment decision this year and they could begin construction within months of that.

Fortescue is scouting locations around the world for green hydrogen plants, said Pichot. In November, the company announced it was considering a 250-MW hydrogen plant in Tasmania.

Açu, one of the busiest ports in Brazil, is owned by Prumo Logistica SA, which is controlled by U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.17% 175.2 Real-time Quote.20.66%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.14% 20.38 End-of-day quote.-13.02%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
02:37pFORTESCUE METALS  : Australia's Fortescue eyes Brazil plant amid green hydrogen ..
RE
08:17aFORTESCUE METALS  : Investor and Analyst Call Transcript (Carbon neutrality by 2..
PU
04:03aFORTESCUE METALS  : Aims to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2030, a Decade Ahead of..
MT
02:37aFORTESCUE METALS  : sees green revolution, pushes for net zero emissions by 2030
RE
03/14Australian shares fall as losses in mining, tech stocks weigh
RE
03/14FORTESCUE METALS  : Target for Carbon Neutrality by 2030
PU
03/14FORTESCUE METALS  : Brings Forward Carbon Neutral Goal to 2030
DJ
03/12Australia shares end higher on U.S. jobs data, stimulus boost
RE
03/11FORTESCUE METALS  : General Manager Eliwana Katie Day recognised at Business New..
PU
03/11FORTESCUE METALS  : Iron ore recovers as Port Hedland shipments to China hit two..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 431 M - -
Net income 2021 8 712 M - -
Net cash 2021 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 62 716 M 48 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,28 $
Last Close Price 20,38 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-13.02%50 760
VALE S.A.11.38%89 801
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-1.31%13 184
NMDC LIMITED18.75%5 405
FERREXPO PLC25.62%2 900
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-1.17%2 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ