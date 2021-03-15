Log in
Fortescue Metals : Dalian iron ore gains over 4%, coking coal futures jump

03/15/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
* Iron ore up as much as 4.3%

* Fundamentals for iron ore not changed - analyst

* Coking coal, coke futures gain

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China gained over 4% on Tuesday, clawing back losses as the market tried to narrow the spread between spot and futures prices, while Tangshan lifting a smog alert also fuelled sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, rose 3.3% to 1,064 yuan ($163.74) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. As of Monday, the contract had fallen nearly 12% from March 4.

"Traders usually narrow basis between spot and futures prices ahead of delivery," said Tang Binghua, an analyst with Founder CIFCO Futures in Beijing.

"The fluctuation is normal after drops, but fundamentals for iron ore are not changed," Tang said, adding that China's steel output cut plan brings uncertainty to contracts in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, top steelmaking city Tangshan lifted its second-level smog alert on Monday afternoon. Restrictions on steelmakers' production have not been totally eased yet, but Tang said he expects restocking demand at mills.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China plunged by $10 to $164 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse increased 3.1% to 1,541 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures inched up 0.7% to 2,255 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 4,738 yuan per tonne.

* Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector, dipped 0.5% to 4,984 yuan per tonne.

* Shanghai stainless steel edged 0.7% higher to 14,070 yuan a tonne.

* Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, has set an ambitious plan to become carbon neutral by 2030, bringing forward the target by 10 years as it aims to start producing green hydrogen as soon as 2023.

($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.14% 20.38 End-of-day quote.-13.02%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.495 Delayed Quote.0.02%
