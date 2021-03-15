Fortescue Metals : Dalian iron ore gains over 4%, coking coal futures jump

* Iron ore up as much as 4.3%
* Fundamentals for iron ore not changed - analyst
* Coking coal, coke futures gain
BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China gained over 4% on Tuesday, clawing back losses as the
market tried to narrow the spread between spot and futures
prices, while Tangshan lifting a smog alert also fuelled
sentiment.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for May delivery, rose 3.3% to 1,064 yuan
($163.74) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. As of Monday, the contract
had fallen nearly 12% from March 4.
"Traders usually narrow basis between spot and futures
prices ahead of delivery," said Tang Binghua, an analyst with
Founder CIFCO Futures in Beijing.
"The fluctuation is normal after drops, but fundamentals for
iron ore are not changed," Tang said, adding that China's steel
output cut plan brings uncertainty to contracts in the second
half of the year.
Meanwhile, top steelmaking city Tangshan lifted its
second-level smog alert on Monday afternoon. Restrictions on
steelmakers' production have not been totally eased yet, but
Tang said he expects restocking demand at mills.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China plunged by $10 to $164 a tonne on Monday, according to
SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Other steelmaking ingredients also gained.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse increased
3.1% to 1,541 yuan a tonne.
Coke futures inched up 0.7% to 2,255 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose
0.3% to 4,738 yuan per tonne.
* Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing
sector, dipped 0.5% to 4,984 yuan per tonne.
* Shanghai stainless steel edged 0.7% higher to
14,070 yuan a tonne.
* Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's
fourth-largest iron ore miner, has set an ambitious plan to
become carbon neutral by 2030, bringing forward the target by 10
years as it aims to start producing green hydrogen as soon as
2023.
($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)