Fortescue Metals : Investor and Analyst Call Transcript (Carbon neutrality by 2030)

Target for carbon neutrality by 2030

Investor and Analyst Call transcript

provided by Open Briefing

15 March 2021

Company: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Title: Carbon Neutrality by 2030 - Investor & Analyst call Date: 15 March 2021 Time: 14:00pm AEDT Start of Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Fortescue Metals Group Carbon Neutrality by 2030 investor and analyst call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, you will need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms Elizabeth Gaines, CEO. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Gaines: Thank you Ashleigh and good morning or afternoon everybody and thank you for joining us to discuss today's important announcement. I am here in Perth with Fortescue's Chairman and founder, Dr Andrew Forrest AO, our Deputy CEO and also Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Future Industries Julie Shuttleworth and Chief Financial Officer Ian Wells.

There is no doubt that climate change is the most pressing issue facing the planet today and to achieve the target established by the Paris Agreement, the broader energy transition will need to happen far more rapidly than the middle of the century. At Fortescue, we want to lead by example, which is why we are today announcing a revised target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, 10 years earlier than our previous industry leading target of 2040. Independent verification will be employed to monitor the Company's march to carbon neutrality and Fortescue will also incorporate these carbon emission targets into our formal remuneration structure, including short and long term incentives across the Company.

We have a proud history of setting ambitious stretch targets. And driven by our culture and values, our people stand ready to tackle this critical challenge. Our revised target is underpinned by a pathway to decarbonisation with planning well advanced and key projects identified including the decarbonisation of our mining haul fleet through large battery technology, trialling hydrogen fuel cell power for our drill rigs, trialling technology on our locomotives to run on green ammonia, development of a ship design powered by green ammonia and conducting trials to use renewable energy in the Pilbara to convert iron ore to green iron at low temperatures without coal.

These projects build on the industry leading initiatives that we have previously announced, including our US$700 million investment in Pilbara Energy Connect and our Christmas Creek hydrogen bus trial, which will see the development of Australia's largest electrolyser to support refuelling of the bus fleet. Through these projects, Fortescue will demonstrate that major steel, truck, train, shipping and mobile plant industries can be operated with renewable, environmentally friendly energy, and each will be tested by Fortescue using commercial scale equipment and we will prove that demand for direct green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia will one day be as large as the current demand for fossil fuels.

Fortescue will move from being a major consumer of fossil fuel, with a current trajectory of over one billion litres a year of diesel being used across our operations if we do nothing, to a major clean and renewable energy exporter. Fortescue Future Industries will be a key enabler of this target through the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Australia and internationally. On that note, I would like to invite the Fortescue Future Industries Chief Executive Officer Julie Shuttleworth to say a few words. Julie.

Julie Shuttleworth: Thank you Elizabeth. I am privileged to be leading a highly talented and capable team. We are focused on harnessing the world's renewable energy resources to produce green electricity, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other green industrial products. Building on Fortescue's track record of developing large scale projects

DISCLAIMER: This transcript has been prepared by a third party for Orient Capital Pty Ltd. It may not be accurate or complete and should be verified directly with the issuer. Orient Capital Pty Ltd is not responsible for any consequences of the use you make of the information contained in this transcript, including any loss or damage you or a third party might suffer as a result of that use.

and our proud history of leading through innovation and technology, we will ensure FFI is at the forefront of this emerging industry and position ourselves as the world's lowest cost producer of green hydrogen. We have identified renewable energy and green hydrogen projects exceeding 300 gigawatts of power across the globe, more than four times what Australia currently consumes.

Here in Australia, FFI is advancing projects to build large scale renewable energy and green hydrogen production capacity. This will expedite the substitution of carbon based fuel with green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia. These projects will, with the support of Australia's government, contribute to a significant reduction in national carbon emissions. FFI will take a global leadership position, driving the renewable energy and green hydrogen industry, powering the economy and creating jobs as we transition away from fossil fuels.

I will now hand over to Ian Wells for a discussion on the capital allocation framework.

Ian Wells: Thanks Julie and hi everyone. Let me start with a reminder of Fortescue's capital allocation framework, which comprises the four pillars of sustaining the business, maintaining a strong balance sheet, returns to shareholders and funding growth. Within our framework, we are committed to targeting the top end of our dividend payout policy which is 80% of net profit after tax and that is evidenced clearly by doing exactly that in FY2019, FY2020 and most recently, an 80% payout for our FY2021 interim dividend.

We recently stated that the balance will be allocated to growth, including 10% of net profit after tax to FFI. So that is capitalising the business and building on the significant and growing capability and asset base within FFI. It is also worth noting the rapid increase in value, access to capital and broader liquidity within the asset class.

Decarbonising our business is critical to sustaining our business and as Elizabeth mentioned, we already committed

U$700 million to the Pilbara Energy Connect program, which not only adds solar generation but it creates an integrated power network, enabling further renewable energy to be efficiently installed in the future.

Whilst we are not specifically guiding to capital estimates today, there are two key considerations. One is with relation to the stationary energy consumption: additional renewable energy and battery storage can be efficiently integrated into our existing network and that will benefit from the ongoing decrease in capital intensity and also the rapid technology development. And secondly with regards to decarbonising the mobile fleet, so that includes haul trucks and locomotives, where the investment timing will be strategically linked to the asset replacement cycle and also conversation.

Specifically on FFI, we have guided for annual expenses of US$80 million to $100 million for studies and we will advise on capital investments as projects are endorsed and as a reminder, any debt funding for FFI projects will be on a non-recourse basis.

Fortescue has a clear track record of disciplined allocation of capital over our history and there is no reason why you wouldn't expect that to continue. I will now hand over to Fortescue founder and Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest, for final remarks.

Andrew Forrest: Thank you very much, Ian, Elizabeth and Julie. I am proud to work with you. This has really been quite a historical day. You've seen, ladies and gentlemen, from today's announcement that Fortescue and Fortescue Future Industries are demonstrating that our position to fill the massive gap of over 30% of global carbon emissions that are occupied and are not being addressed by global heavy industry. We intend to both provide the technology, the solutions and the capability for industry, not just to ourselves but around the world, to commercially adopt other energy sources and fuels that are totally free of carbon.

Through this commitment that you have witnessed today of carbon neutrality by 2030 of just one major industrial platform called Fortescue, FMG will both lead the way and encourage industry worldwide through providing first mover solutions to their particular business and of course humanity's enormous carbon challenge.

I know our team will act with integrity and by doing what we say we are going to do. This has always been at the heart and is the hallmark of Fortescue. To encourage this, we will have independent verification of Fortescue's march to neutrality, will structure our remuneration strategies to be accountable for its delivery and further, to firmly provide the solutions we uncover and the energies we create, at the lowest possible cost to the world, to the rest of global heavy industry.

We at Fortescue are trialling and demonstrating green electricity and green hydrogen and ammonia technologies at a global scale, in our own heavy industry environment and our own operating commercial environments, while simultaneously through FFI rapidly evolving into a global, green hydrogen and ammonia producer and major exporter.

This translates to our core commitment to demonstrate both green hydrogen's economic value in our world scale operations while becoming a major green energy exporter to allow other heavy industry platforms to also go green. This translates to our core commitment to demonstrate green hydrogen's both economic value, in world scale operations, while we become ourselves a major green energy exporter through FFI.

This positions Fortescue as not only a thought leader and investor, but where we are unique in the world, as an executor of major green hydrogen and ammonia projects both within our operations and through production nationally and globally as an exporter. We aim to provide those two critical missing links in the world's battle against climate change, creating both a demand for and the supply of green hydrogen and green ammonia and direct green electricity to our own operations.

Our strong focus on green energy and our target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 sits alongside and very comfortable with our continuing excellence and commitment to our own iron ore business as well as our enthusiastic and committed participation in the development of the global resources sector. It is worthwhile observing that it was the calculation that our operating costs would fall when we obviated the need to continue being a rich in carbon fuel importer to being a zero carbon fuel exporter and consumer of that energy ourselves that would lead to an even more competitive operating cost structure than Fortescue already has, leading the world iron ore business.

I am so proud to say that Fortescue and FFI are showing the missing heavy industry leadership in green energy and green products with these first mover industry initiatives. The world is aware that hydrogen can replace coal in the production of steel and can convert hydrogen to ammonia to replace fossil fuel ammonia in production of fertilisers. We intend to drive these heavy industries as well as others through FFI and in so doing, lower the world's carbon footprint through every step of our activities. We will be addressing heavy road haul, heavy rail haul, heavy mobile equipment operations, shipping, major processing operations and of course, iron and steel, all with green energy and products. This is of course Fortescue's opportunity to lead but it is also the world's heavy industry opportunity to have a choice, a choice to replace its own operations with what their customers want and that is the power, their own production with carbon free fuel and products.

I will hand back to our facilitator for Q&A. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. If you wish to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. If you wish to cancel your request, please press star two. If you are on a speakerphone, please pick up the handset to ask your question. We ask today that you limit your questions to two per person. Should you wish to ask further questions, you may then re-join the queue. Your first question today comes from Hayden Bairstow with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Hayden Bairstow: (Macquarie, Analyst) Morning all. Just a couple from me, firstly on the fleet replacement to the cycle and just I guess getting an understanding of how quickly we could start seeing some of this emerge on mine sites.

Just what's the sort of replacement cycle at and when do we need this technology going so you can sort of meet those targets of hitting your fleet replacement cycle? I mean it is probably more the trucks I guess than the rail.