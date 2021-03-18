Fortescue Metals : Launch of High Yield Bond Offering

Not for release in the United States

18 March 2021

LAUNCH OF HIGH YIELD BOND OFFERING

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Ltd (ASX: FMG) and its relevant subsidiaries have launched a bond offering of US$750 million of Senior Unsecured Notes.

It is intended that proceeds from this offering will be used to repay Fortescue's US$750 million 2022 Senior Unsecured Notes.

