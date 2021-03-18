Fortescue Metals : Successful Completion US$1,500m High Yield Bond Offer

19 March 2021

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF US$1,500 MILLION HIGH YIELD BOND OFFERING

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue, ASX: FMG) has today announced the successful completion of the US$1,500 million offering of Senior Unsecured Notes at an interest rate of 4.375 per cent, maturing in April 2031.

The transaction was launched at US$750 million and due to strength in demand was upsized to US$1,500 million. Proceeds from the offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes will be applied to the repayment of Fortescue's US$750 million 2022 Senior Unsecured Notes, together with general corporate purposes which may include the repayment of debt.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said "Fortescue continues to deliver outstanding operational and financial performance which underpins our ongoing support from the US Debt Capital Markets. Our balance sheet is structured on low cost, investment grade terms, maintaining flexibility to support ongoing operations and the capacity to fund future growth."

Fortescue Chief Financial Officer, Mr Ian Wells said "The successful completion of this offering will refinance our earliest debt maturity, extend our weighted average maturity on terms consistent with our existing debt and further optimises Fortescue's capital structure. Our disciplined capital allocation framework provides for investment in future opportunities and the continued delivery of value to our investors."

Details of the US$1,500 million Senior Unsecured Notes are set out below:

Terms

Description

Facility size Interest rate Term

US$1,500 million 4.375%

Ten years, non-call life

Use of proceeds

Repayment of the 2022 Senior Unsecured Notes, together with general corporate purposes which may include the repayment of debt

Ranking of Notes

Pari Passu with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness

