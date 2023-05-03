Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:11:00 03/05/2023 BST
19.99 AUD   -4.08%
Fortescue Metals signs deal with GenusPlus for Pilbara project

05/03/2023 | 08:36am BST
Fortescue Metals Ltd - Perth, Australia-based iron ore company - Signs a electrical works package with GenusPlus Group Ltd for its Pilbara generation project. Contract work by GenusPlus at Pilbara will include the installation of power conversion stations and access platforms, the installation of auxiliary equipment and the supply and installation of 33 kilovolts overhead lines and fibre optic cables. Work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

GenusPlus is an Sydney-listed Australian power and communications infrastructure provider.

Fortescue stock price: AUD19.99, closed down 4.1% on Wednesday in Sydney

12-month change: down 0.7%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

