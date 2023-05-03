Fortescue Metals signs deal with GenusPlus for Pilbara project

Fortescue Metals Ltd - Perth, Australia-based iron ore company - Signs a electrical works package with GenusPlus Group Ltd for its Pilbara generation project. Contract work by GenusPlus at Pilbara will include the installation of power conversion stations and access platforms, the installation of auxiliary equipment and the supply and installation of 33 kilovolts overhead lines and fibre optic cables. Work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

GenusPlus is an Sydney-listed Australian power and communications infrastructure provider.

Fortescue stock price: AUD19.99, closed down 4.1% on Wednesday in Sydney

12-month change: down 0.7%

