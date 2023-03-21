Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:26 2023-03-21 am EDT
20.77 AUD   -0.14%
12:51aFortescue Metals : statement on the release of the IPCC report
PU
03/20Australian shares jump 1% as banking crisis worries ease
RE
03/16Fortescue Metals : Kenya and FFI take major step forward on green energy and green ammonia projects
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Metals : statement on the release of the IPCC report

03/21/2023 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fortescue's statement on the release of the IPCC report

Mar 21, 2023

We fully support the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Fortescue and its immediately associated companies, strongly endorse that humanity has everything it needs - the finance, the green technologies - to avoid the worst of climate warming.

Provided all other industrial companies adopt the same urgency as we have, global warming can be limited to 1.5°C. To assist countries and companies across the world to meet this threat, Fortescue will make available its technology, processes, equipment, green technology and green hydrogen generation capacity to all companies and countries.

Through our US$6.2 billion decarbonisation roadmap, Fortescue is moving quickly to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and achieve real zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) across our terrestrial operations by 2030. We aim to demonstrate that heavy industry can decarbonise, profitably.

Green hydrogen, green ammonia and green electrons will play a key role in not only decarbonising our iron ore operations, but also parts of the global economy including aviation, shipping, industry and farming. Widespread electrification, powered by renewable electricity, is also critical.

Fortescue Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest AO said, "Any country or company who either ignores or worse, issues supporting statements and does nothing, must be held responsible for the impending existential threat, which has begun.

"Those executive and political leaders who do not exercise their imagination and innovative skills to move away from fossil fuels within an acceptable timetable, must feel the shame of their selfish short-sightedness.

"Further, these executives and politicians are not enriching the standard of delivery to their stakeholders by clinging to fossil fuels, rather they will impoverish them.

"This is essentially the last IPCC report we have while it is still possible to avoid 1.5°C warming. By the time the next report comes out, we will either have achieved what needs to be achieved, or we are treading down the pathway of an unliveable planet.

"There is no part of the planet that will not be changed by our failure to act. Every day counts if we are to halve global emissions by 2030.

"Despite the meltdown in the banking market precipitated by the breakdown of Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank and others, I remind the entire financial community that if their activities are hooked on fossil fuel, they are living in a house of straw.

"If they instead choose to use this collapse and the IPCC report to rapidly change, they will be the substantial financial institutions of our future. Their leadership to utilise this crisis as an opportunity to rapidly change their banking processes and eliminate loans to the fossil fuel sector will be key to their success."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 04:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
12:51aFortescue Metals : statement on the release of the IPCC report
PU
03/20Australian shares jump 1% as banking crisis worries ease
RE
03/16Fortescue Metals : Kenya and FFI take major step forward on green energy and green ammonia..
PU
03/15Australian shares slump more than 2% on Credit Suisse turmoil
RE
03/15Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak as tech, bank names gain
RE
03/14Australia shares reel from U.S. banks' collapse, bets on RBA rate pause grow
RE
03/10Australia's Fortescue Metals begins to trim 'few hundred' jobs - source
RE
03/10Australian shares log worst day in 4 months on rout in banks, miners
RE
03/09Australian Shares Inch Up as IT, Financial Gains Offset Losses of Big Miners
MT
03/08Nascent exploration pty ltd. announces increased investment in candente copper corp
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 103 M - -
Net income 2023 5 036 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,51x
Yield 2023 8,31%
Capitalization 42 951 M 42 951 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 3,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 13,96 $
Average target price 12,05 $
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.44%44 119
VALE S.A.-6.92%70 346
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-11.09%7 281
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.13.24%4 807
NMDC LIMITED-8.53%4 082
BRADESPAR S.A.-6.06%1 926