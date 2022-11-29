Advanced search
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
2022-11-29
19.46 AUD   +2.21%
01:24aAustralia's Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO
RE
01:20aFortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO -- Update
DJ
01:06aAustralian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
Fortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO -- Update

11/29/2022 | 01:20am EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. on Tuesday named former Woodside Energy Ltd. executive Fiona Hick as the new chief executive of its metals division.

The world's fourth-biggest iron-ore miner said Ms. Hick will join the company in February, 2023, and report to the board alongside Mark Hutchinson, the CEO of its clean-energy arm Fortescue Future Industries.

Woodside reported the resignation of Ms. Hick, the executive vice president of its Australian operations, earlier on Tuesday.

Fortescue founder Andrew Forrest has been overseeing Fortescue's mining business as executive chairman since former chief executive Elizabeth Gaines stepped down in August to take on an ambassadorial role for the company.

"I come into this role with an enormous and exciting project pipeline to continue to grow and execute for Fortescue," Ms. Hick said in a statement.

As well as its large operations producing iron ore, used in steelmaking, Fortescue's metals division is seeking to develop new projects in critical minerals and rare earths.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 0119ET

