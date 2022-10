2327 GMT [Dow Jones]--Fortescue's 1Q sales and unit costs were marginally better than expected, but offset by weaker-than-anticipated prices, RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker says in a note. "Net debt was broadly in line, despite less capex being spent, and all FY23 guidance has been maintained, as expected," he says. Fortescue is up 0.7% at A$16.24/share. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1945ET