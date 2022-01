Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday posted a 2% rise in second-quarter shipments, but warned of pressures from strong demand for labour and resources, as well as supply chain constraints due to the pandemic.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 47.5 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the December quarter. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)