Fortescue's Iron Bridge to begin production this quarter; Q2 shipments rise

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group
on Friday confirmed its Iron Bridge project was on
track to begin production at the end of the March quarter,
realising a key strategy to secure better prices for its ore.
The world's No. 4 iron ore miner also reported 4% higher
quarterly shipments, underpinned by strength across its key
Western Australia (WA) operations, and kept its guidance for
annual shipments unchanged.
Fortescue's shares rose 2.1% to A$22.94 in early trading.
The Iron Bridge project in WA's Pilbara region will allow
Fortescue to blend high-grade output from the project with its
typically lower grade ore, raising average quality above 60%.
This will allow Fortescue to better compete with larger rivals
BHP Group and Rio Tinto.
"Demand for Fortescue’s suite of iron ore products remains
strong and our entry into the higher grade segment of the market
has been well received," said Andrew Forrest, iron ore magnate
and Fortescue's executive chairman.
The Iron Bridge Magnetite project, which has been a
major plank of the miner's growth strategy, has faced multiple
cost blow outs and delays that led to the
departure
of its chief operating officer Greg Lilleyman and two other
executives in early 2021.
Magnetite iron ore projects are also notoriously
difficult to develop. China's CITIC Pacific Sino Iron project in
Western Australia, operated by a unit of investment holding firm
CITIC Ltd, arrived 10 years late and billions of
dollars over budget, for
example
.
Capital cost for Iron Bridge, 69% owned by Fortescue with a
unit of Formosa Energy owning the rest, is estimated to be at
the higher end of the $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion range, it
said on Friday.
Fortescue shipped 49.4 million tonnes (mt) of iron ore in
the three months ended Dec. 31, up from 47.5 mt a year earlier,
and beating an RBC estimate of 48.5 mt.
