  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:17:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
22.74 AUD   +1.16%
05:47pFortescue's Iron Bridge to begin production this quarter; Q2 shipments rise
RE
01/25Australian shares snap five-day rally after hot inflation data
RE
01/24Australian shares gain on mining, tech boost; financials top laggards
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue's Iron Bridge to begin production this quarter; Q2 shipments rise

01/26/2023 | 05:47pm EST
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Friday confirmed its Iron Bridge project was on track to begin production at the end of the March quarter, realising a key strategy to secure better prices for its ore.

The world's No. 4 iron ore miner also reported 4% higher quarterly shipments, underpinned by strength across its key Western Australia (WA) operations, and kept its guidance for annual shipments unchanged.

Fortescue's shares rose 2.1% to A$22.94 in early trading.

The Iron Bridge project in WA's Pilbara region will allow Fortescue to blend high-grade output from the project with its typically lower grade ore, raising average quality above 60%. This will allow Fortescue to better compete with larger rivals BHP Group and Rio Tinto.

"Demand for Fortescue’s suite of iron ore products remains strong and our entry into the higher grade segment of the market has been well received," said Andrew Forrest, iron ore magnate and Fortescue's executive chairman.

The Iron Bridge Magnetite project, which has been a major plank of the miner's growth strategy, has faced multiple cost blow outs and delays that led to the

departure

of its chief operating officer Greg Lilleyman and two other executives in early 2021.

Magnetite iron ore projects are also notoriously difficult to develop. China's CITIC Pacific Sino Iron project in Western Australia, operated by a unit of investment holding firm CITIC Ltd, arrived 10 years late and billions of dollars over budget, for

example

.

Capital cost for Iron Bridge, 69% owned by Fortescue with a unit of Formosa Energy owning the rest, is estimated to be at the higher end of the $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion range, it said on Friday.

Fortescue shipped 49.4 million tonnes (mt) of iron ore in the three months ended Dec. 31, up from 47.5 mt a year earlier, and beating an RBC estimate of 48.5 mt. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Melanie Burton and Roushni Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.17% 49.82 Delayed Quote.7.91%
CITIC LIMITED 2.22% 9.21 Delayed Quote.9.34%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.23% 21.67 End-of-day quote.8.84%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.38% 22.74 Delayed Quote.9.61%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.65% 6377 Delayed Quote.9.28%
WA, INC. 1.05% 2900 Delayed Quote.4.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 469 M - -
Net income 2023 4 816 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 6,99%
Capitalization 48 946 M 49 040 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 15,91 $
Average target price 11,59 $
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED9.61%48 946
VALE S.A.8.16%85 979
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.79%9 390
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.26.47%5 569
NMDC LIMITED0.61%4 453
BRADESPAR S.A.10.29%2 384