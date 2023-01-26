Fortescue sees solid rebound in China after strong Q2

*
December quarter iron ore shipments up 4%
*
Fortescue sees strong rebound in China demand
*
Gabon project on track for rapid development
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group
on Friday confirmed its delayed Iron Bridge project was
set to begin production at the end of the March quarter, and
said it is expecting a solid economic rebound in China, its top
iron ore customer.
Founder and Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest said Chinese
businesses, large and small, were eagre to invest and hire
workers again, ramping up after the world's no.2 economy eased
COVID-19 curbs.
"You can pick holes in it. But generally, it will be a very
major growth centre and absorb huge amounts of commodities from
around the world as its people really want to get back on
track," Forrest said in a quarterly call, updating analysts on
production and the company's projects.
The world's No. 4 iron ore miner reported a 4% jump in
shipments in the December quarter on a year earlier to 49.4
million tonnes, underpinned by strength across its key Western
Australia operations, beating analysts' forecasts and posting a
record for the half year.
Fortescue's shares rose as much as 3.4% after the quarterly
report, but last traded flat at $22.48.
The Iron Bridge project in WA's Pilbara region will allow
Fortescue to blend high-grade output from the project with its
typically lower grade ore, raising average quality above 60%,
making it more competitive with with larger rivals BHP Group
and Rio Tinto.
Forrest highlighted the company aims to rapidly develop the
Belinga iron ore project in Gabon, with initial drilling due to
start in March.
"We're very excited about getting this into production
quickly," Forrest told analysts.
Executives said there was strong support from the Gabonese
government for the project.
"They'd like to see us to get into production, even if it's
just utilising their existing rail system and cutting a haul
road to it," Forrest said, adding, however, that the African
rail line would not be as efficient as its Australian
operations.
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Sonali Paul, Melanie Burton
and Roushni Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel &
Simon Cameron-Moore)