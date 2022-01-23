Fortescue to buy Williams Advanced Engineering for $222 million

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will
buy Williams Advanced Engineering Limited (WAE) from private
equity firm EMK Capital and Williams Grand Prix Engineering
Limited for 164 million pounds($222.15 million), the iron one
miner said on Monday.
Fortescue added that one of the first major projects to be
developed will be a battery electric train concept, details of
which would be released in early 2022.
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and WAE will work together
to decarbonise Fortescue - and in turn the global heavy industry
and hard to abate sectors, Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest
said.
Australia's richest man, Forrest is looking to turn the
company into the world's biggest green energy group, with a
focus on hydrogen at its green power arm, FFI.
"This acquisition and investment will facilitate the
company’s further growth to support the delivery of zero
emission products and services across existing sectors – such as
automotive, motorsport and off-highway – and new sectors too,"
WAE Chief Executive Officer Craig Wilson said.
The transaction, which will be funded from Fortescue’s
existing liquidity sources, was expected to conclude by the end
of March 2022.
($1 = 0.7382 pounds)
