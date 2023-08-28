Producers of metals and other raw materials moved higher as China took more action to bolster its lagging economy.

China's finance ministry and the country's stock-market regulator introduced measures aimed at sparking buying interest in stocks, including halving a tax on stock trades and limiting sales by big shareholders in companies that haven't handed out enough dividends.

Gold futures finished higher, finding support as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields steadied, easing some of the recent pressure on prices for the precious metal.

Fortescue Metals said the chief executive of its metals business has stepped down after six months at the helm, as it reported a 23% fall in annual profit, partly tied to a large write-down.

Roughly one in five miners in the Central Appalachia coalfields of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia now have black lung disease, or coal workers' pneumoconiosis, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Black lung, a devastating illness caused by prolonged exposure to dust that scars lung tissue and makes breathing increasingly difficult, has made a comeback in the past two decades after hitting a low in the 1990s.

