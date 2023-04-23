Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Monday,
dragged by mining stocks, with investors eyeing initial trends
from the earnings season and a key first-quarter inflation print
due later this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down as much as 0.3% to
7,307.7 points by 0020 GMT.
The first-quarter inflation print is due on Wednesday and a
Reuters poll of economists projets headline inflation to be 1.3%
quarter on quarter, compared with the prior quarter's 1.9%.
On Monday, miners dropped 2.2%, with iron ore mining
giant Fortescue Metals giving up as much as 2.6% even
as it posted better-than-expected iron ore shipments during the
March quarter.
South32 Ltd dived as much as 10% after the
diversified miner cut the output guidance for several operations
hit by wet weather and other issues in the third quarter.
The gold sub-index followed suit to retreat 1.2%,
with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star
Resources losing 1.3% each.
Energy stocks gave up as much as 0.8%. Sector majors
Woodside Energy and Santos slipped 0.4% and
0.8%, respectively.
However, heavyweight financials added 0.3%, helping
negate the losses on the broader bourse. All top four banks
advanced between 0.4% and 1%, respectively.
Separately, Australian funeral services provider InvoCare
slipped 15% after U.S.-based private equity firm TPG
Global withdrew its A$1.81 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout bid
for the company.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
dipped 0.1% to 11919.18 points.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it
would implement a 250% risk weigh for bank investments in the
Business Growth Fund (BGF) down from the current 400%.
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh
Venkateshwaran)