  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:49:54 2023-04-23 pm EDT
20.93 AUD   -2.61%
04/23Ord Minnett rates FMG as Lighten
AQ
04/23Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus
RE
04/23News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus

04/23/2023 | 09:23pm EDT
April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Monday, dragged by mining stocks, with investors eyeing initial trends from the earnings season and a key first-quarter inflation print due later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down as much as 0.3% to 7,307.7 points by 0020 GMT.

The first-quarter inflation print is due on Wednesday and a Reuters poll of economists projets headline inflation to be 1.3% quarter on quarter, compared with the prior quarter's 1.9%.

On Monday, miners dropped 2.2%, with iron ore mining giant Fortescue Metals giving up as much as 2.6% even as it posted better-than-expected iron ore shipments during the March quarter.

South32 Ltd dived as much as 10% after the diversified miner cut the output guidance for several operations hit by wet weather and other issues in the third quarter.

The gold sub-index followed suit to retreat 1.2%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources losing 1.3% each.

Energy stocks gave up as much as 0.8%. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos slipped 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

However, heavyweight financials added 0.3%, helping negate the losses on the broader bourse. All top four banks advanced between 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

Separately, Australian funeral services provider InvoCare slipped 15% after U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Global withdrew its A$1.81 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout bid for the company.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1% to 11919.18 points.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it would implement a 250% risk weigh for bank investments in the Business Growth Fund (BGF) down from the current 400%. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.47% 20.93 Delayed Quote.4.78%
INVOCARE LIMITED -9.58% 10.95 Delayed Quote.9.79%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.14% 28.57 Delayed Quote.40.02%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED -1.27% 13.565 Delayed Quote.26.03%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.04% 1159.18 Real-time Quote.10.56%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.44% 1229 Real-time Quote.5.16%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.09% 7324.3 Real-time Quote.4.14%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.12% 7.08 Delayed Quote.0.28%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -7.98% 4.095 Delayed Quote.11.25%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -0.46% 33.54 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 857 M - -
Net income 2023 5 483 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,11x
Yield 2023 8,60%
Capitalization 44 222 M 44 222 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,38 $
Average target price 11,99 $
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fiona Hick Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Executive Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.78%44 222
VALE S.A.-16.00%65 777
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-8.79%7 966
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.14.22%5 062
NMDC LIMITED-10.76%3 923
BRADESPAR S.A.-6.02%1 949
