Sexual harassment rife in mine camps, Western Australian inquiry finds

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sexual harassment is rife at
mining camps in Western Australia, with firms across the
industry reporting multiple complaints that have led to 48 staff
being fired by the world's biggest, BHP, since 2019,
submissions to a government inquiry showed.
The inquiry was initiated after high-profile cases of sexual
assault by miners in the mineral-rich state emerged this year,
and as the sector struggles with a dire skills shortage and a
low proportion of female staff.
Submissions to the investigation were made public this week,
including a survey by The Western Mine Workers' Alliance, a
union representing hundreds of workers in Pilbara, a region rich
in the iron ore that is Australia's most valuable export.
The survey of 425 workers showed two-thirds of female
respondents had experienced verbal sexual harassment while
working in the FIFO mining industry, and 36% of women and 10% of
men some form of harassment in the last 12 months.
"We have heard detailed reports from members about
supervisors and managers pressuring female workers into sexual
activity in order to access training and job opportunities and
there is a widespread perception that such activity takes
place," said the union, which is calling for an independent body
to investigate complaints.
"I have seen a man watch porn on bus and plane. I have found
a porn magazine in a truck. I have had underwear stolen. I have
had a male try get into my room... I reported harassment on
numerous occasions and nothing was done," the union quoted an
unnamed woman who works at Rio Tinto as saying.
A Rio spokesperson pointed Reuters to its submissions for
examples of steps it is taking as part of an industry-wide
response that includes improving safety and reporting procedures
and mining camp infrastructure and tightening policies around
alcohol.
In more detailed accounts to the panel, which will make
recommendations to West Australia's parliament in April 2022,
BHP said it had fired 48 workers in two years for incidents
related to sexual harassment.
It said it received four rape allegations, one of attempted
rape, other reports of unwanted sexual touching, and 73
substantiated reports of sexual harassment from June 2019 to
June 2021.
It said it was spending $300 million to increase camp
security, improving workforce training, vetting practices and
making reporting of incidents easier.
Rio said that since January 2020 it had received one
reported case of sexual assault and 29 of sexual harassment that
were substantiated, and another report of sexual assault and 14
of sexual harassment that could not be.
Fortescue, Woodside Petroleum and Chevron
Corp, also made submissions.
Fortescue said it had 20 harassment matters reported this
year, added to 11 last year, across a total workforce of more
than 15,000.
