  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSMART   TH5883010008

FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FSMART)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-30
20.40 THB   -0.97%
01:52aFORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
05/27FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC : List of securities which has triggered the Market Surveillance Measures
PU
05/12Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forth Smart Service Public : Changing of CFO

06/01/2022 | 01:52am EDT
Headline:

Changing of CFO

Security Symbol:

FSMART

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Finance and Accounting Director

Title

Mr.

Name

Teemanus

Surname

Kiatdechpanya

Effective Date of Termination

31-May-2022

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Acting in Finance and Accounting Director

Title

Mr.

Name

Narongsak

Surname

Lertsuptavee

Effective Date of Appointment

31-May-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Narongsak Lertsuptavee)

Managing Director

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Forth Smart Service pcl published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 670 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2021 400 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2021 125 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 15 364 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pongchai Amatanont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narongsak Lertsuptavee Executive Director, Director-Finance & Accounting
Pichit Nimkul Chairman
Damrong Kaewprasit Independent Director
Boonchai Sowanwanichkul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED70.00%447
FISERV, INC.-2.33%65 525
BLOCK, INC.-43.95%52 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.17%37 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.45%19 295
NEXI S.P.A-30.59%13 713