Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSMART   TH5883010008

FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FSMART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forth Smart Service Public : Publication of invitation letter for the 2022 AGM on the Company's website

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 21:59:13
Headline
Publication of invitation letter for the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
Symbol
FSMART
Source
FSMART
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Forth Smart Service pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11:08aFORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC : Publication of invitation letter for the 2022 AGM on the Comp..
PU
02/25Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
02/24Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on April 29, 2022
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months..
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY L : FSMART) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend Payment for the O..
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
2021Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Approves the Dividend Payment for 2020, Paya..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 670 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net income 2021 400 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 125 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 8 510 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pongchai Amatanont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narongsak Lertsuptavee Executive Director, Director-Finance & Accounting
Pichit Nimkul Chairman
Damrong Kaewprasit Independent Director
Boonchai Sowanwanichkul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTH SMART SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.83%240
FISERV, INC.-8.04%62 252
BLOCK, INC.-36.17%59 766
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.94%36 233
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.49%17 868
NEXI S.P.A-28.23%14 399