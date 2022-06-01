Forth Smart Service Public : Resignation of the Finance and Accounting Director

FS 08/2022
1 June 2022
Subject: Report on the Finance and Accounting Director's resignation.
To:Director and President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) would like to inform resignation of Mr. Teemanus Kiatdechpanya, Finance and Accounting Director, effective 1 June 2022 onward.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited
(Narongsak Lertsuptavee)
Managing Director
Disclaimer
Forth Smart Service pcl published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.