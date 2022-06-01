Forth Smart Service Public : Resignation of the Finance and Accounting Director

FS 08/2022

1 June 2022

Subject: Report on the Finance and Accounting Director's resignation.

To:Director and President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) would like to inform resignation of Mr. Teemanus Kiatdechpanya, Finance and Accounting Director, effective 1 June 2022 onward.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Forth Smart Service Public Company Limited

(Narongsak Lertsuptavee)

Managing Director