Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fortinet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Discussion with a Fortinet Certified Trainer on the Value of Cybersecurity Training: Roman Arias

06/01/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fortinet's NSE Training Institute, an initiative of the Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), is continuing to make strides in helping to close the cybersecurity skills gap. One way it is doing this is through its Authorized Training Centers (ATCs) Program, which has accredited Authorized Training Centers (ATCs) in 83 countries and territories around the world. ATCs are equipped to deliver Fortinet NSE Certification Program training with the same top-quality instruction one would receive from Fortinet directly. Assessed and certified ATCs meet stringent requirements to ensure their Fortinet Certified Trainers (FCTs) demonstrate expertise and proficiency with Fortinet products and solutions combined with proven instructional training skills.

Roman Arias, presales engineer at Exclusive Networks Australia has worked and supported Fortinet products for many years in his various roles working at Managed Security Service Providers, System Integrators and Distributors. Roman holds NSE 4 and NSE 7 certifications as well as a Fast Track instructor designation and most recently Roman received his Fortinet Certified Trainer accreditation. Roman recently taught his first NSE 4 class for Exclusive Networks Australia, a Valued Added Distributor and Fortinet Premier ATC accredited to deliver Fortinet NSE 4 training courses in Australia.

We spoke with Roman to discuss the breadth of his experiences that led him to becoming an FCT, a day in the life of a presales engineer, the most valued skills of being a good cybersecurity trainer and his future career plans.

Upskilling and Providing New Skills to Cybersecurity Professionals You recently became a Fortinet Certified Trainer. Tell us about why you made that decision.

Yes, I recently became a Fortinet Certified Trainer two months ago. However, I have been working in cybersecurity and with Fortinet products for many years as cybersecurity is one of my passions. The fact that it evolves continuously makes it incredibly interesting as there is always something new to learn.

It is because of this changing nature that good quality and constant training is crucial for our partners. One of my roles is to help our partners to become knowledgeable and proficient on the Fortinet solutions. This involves regularly organizing groups of engineers to train them and ensure they are proficient on topics ranging from how to size and choose the right Fortinet solution all the way to doing a deep technical dive in a particular topic like Web Filtering or Advanced Troubleshooting. During these engagements, I discovered that the interaction and the whole teaching / learning process is something I really enjoyed.

When it was suggested that I should consider becoming a Fortinet Certified Trainer, it was clear to me that it was a great opportunity to combine two passions (cybersecurity knowledge + teaching) and take my career to the next level. In addition, due to the fact there is a large gap in cybersecurity skills and knowledge in the market, it is a personal way to have a positive impact in society.

Describe your career pathway to becoming an FCT?

I have been working in multiple roles in the Network Security area for approximately 16 years at Managed Security Services Providers, Systems Integrators and within the Cybersecurity Distribution Industry. My exposure to different Network Security technologies has been considerable and varied over the years. However, the one item that has remained constant is that Fortinet has been the one vendor that has always been part of my toolbox. Hands on experience in pre-sales, installation and support has definitely helped me to become a Fortinet Certified Trainer but I would say that it is the well-structured training programs available from Fortinet that has helped me the most.

What's the difference between Fortinet's Certification Program and other vendor's programs?

I would say that the best feature of the Fortinet program is that it's very well structured. It grows from the very basics all the way to very complex skill development, scenarios, and troubleshooting.

The other benefit I see is access to the labs. The recorded videos of instructors conducting the labs is very helpful.

What's your favorite NSE course to teach? Why?

It is NSE 4 Fortigate Security. The reasons are that it provides the technical foundations required to understand and secure the network and it introduces the concepts and configurations related to the Fortinet Security Fabric and teaches a student to take a brand new Fortigate, configure the basic parameters and grow the configuration to include the most frequent challenges that engineers will face on a regular day-to-day basis.

As part of that training, the module I probably enjoy the most is SSL VPN because it is one of those features that we've always implemented but now it is very timely as more people work from home. It is very important that the engineers know how to deploy this feature in the FortiGate device. This is really great functionality and it's also a good selling point that Fortinet has consolidated so many features into the same appliance which lowers the total cost of ownership for end-users.

What's your best advice to learners taking one of your classes?

I always encourage the attendees to ask for clarification whenever they don't understand something, elaborating on topics that are not 100% clear helps the whole class to reinforce the knowledge.

Describe a day in the life of working in cybersecurity for Exclusive Networks?

My days vary considerably, but generally speaking a common day can involve:

  • Enabling our partners on the Fortinet Solutions, this can be both formal or informal.
  • Attending meetings to provide technical presales support and architectural advise for opportunities where Fortinet is being considered.
  • Sometimes taking 90 minutes to gather people and discuss the different Fortinet Solutions via Webinars.
  • Helping our partners during presentations to their end-users.
What skills do you value the most to be a successful trainer?

Willingness to constantly learn is an important part of being a successful trainer. As a trainer you need to investigate and master a topic in order to successfully explain it from different angles and in the most feasible way.

The ability to motivate people is another important skill. Motivation is crucial to keep the class engaged and trigger curiosity and interest in attendees.

Sharing real world implementation experience and use cases helps to clarify the concepts and reinforce the knowledge too.

What are your future plans?

I am already training myself on the NSE 5 content as Exclusive Networks Australia wants to provide NSE 5 training to support our partners. And when the time comes, I will be looking into expanding to NSE 6 as well.

We also want to increase our offer of webinars and the frequency on which we provide the Fortinet Fast Track Workshops, which I will be spearheading for Exclusive Networks in Australia's Northern Region.

Find out more about how Fortinet's Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) and NSE Training Institute programs, including the Certification Program, Security Academy Program and Veterans Program, are helping to solve the cyber skills gap and prepare the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTINET, INC.
12:47pA DISCUSSION WITH A FORTINET CERTIFI : Roman Arias
PU
05/31FORTINET  : A Conversation with a NSE Training Institute's Veterans Program Grad..
PU
05/28FORTINET  : Use Cases for Network Access Control (NAC) Solutions
PU
05/27FORTINET  : Converge Networking and Security to Get the Most Out of 5G
PU
05/27FORTINET  : Cowen & Co Initiates Coverage on Fortinet With Outperform Rating, $2..
MT
05/26FORTINET  : FTNT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/26FORTINET  : Integrates with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center to Simplify..
PU
05/26FORTINET  : Secure SD-WAN Integration to Google Cloud's Network Connectivity Cen..
PU
05/26FORTINET  : Announces Secure SD-WAN Integration to Google Cloud's Network Connec..
AQ
05/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Fortinet
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 113 M - -
Net income 2021 520 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 691 M 35 691 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 615
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 218,52 $
Last Close Price 218,54 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
Christopher B. Paisley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.47.14%35 691
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.35%161 077
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED10.99%81 564