Fortinet Again Named a Leader in the 2021 Frost Radar: Global SD-WAN Vendor Market

Frost and Sullivan has recently published the 2021 Frost Radar™: Global SD-WAN Vendor Market, 2021 report and we are pleased to announce that Fortinet is placed as one of the top SD-WAN vendors. Of note, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is ranked #2, placed high relative to competitors in both the Growth Index and Innovation Index and showed positive momentum compared to last year's report. With nearly 35,000 WAN Edge customers worldwide, organizations across many industries and vertical markets trust Fortinet to address their WAN transformation and security challenges.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Fortinet Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:04:02 UTC.