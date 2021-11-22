Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fortinet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet Again Named a Leader in the 2021 Frost Radar: Global SD-WAN Vendor Market

11/22/2021 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frost and Sullivan has recently published the 2021 Frost Radar™: Global SD-WAN Vendor Market, 2021 report and we are pleased to announce that Fortinet is placed as one of the top SD-WAN vendors. Of note, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is ranked #2, placed high relative to competitors in both the Growth Index and Innovation Index and showed positive momentum compared to last year's report. With nearly 35,000 WAN Edge customers worldwide, organizations across many industries and vertical markets trust Fortinet to address their WAN transformation and security challenges.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTINET, INC.
01:05pFORTINET AGAIN NAMED A LEADER IN THE : Global SD-WAN Vendor Market
PU
11/18Fortinet Again Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterpr..
GL
11/18Fortinet Again Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterpr..
GL
11/18Fortinet Becomes Official Cybersecurity Partner of the European Tour
AQ
11/18Fortinet Becomes Official Cybersecurity Partner of the European Tour
CI
11/17Fortinet Partners With Microsoft to Enhance Cloud Security
MT
11/17FORTINET : FortiGate-VM and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Run Natively in Azure Virtual WAN to Si..
PU
11/17FORTINET : Best Practices for Safe Online Shopping
PU
11/17Fortinet Announces the First Next-Generation Firewall and Secure SD-WAN Integration in ..
AQ
11/16FORTINET SECURITY FABRIC : The Industry's Highest-performing Cybersecurity Mesh Platform
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTINET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 339 M - -
Net income 2021 581 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 000 M 56 000 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 342,51 $
Average target price 370,63 $
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.130.60%56 000
ACCENTURE PLC41.57%233 574
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.41%173 062
SNOWFLAKE INC.39.36%117 998
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.81%104 074
INFOSYS LIMITED41.69%101 712