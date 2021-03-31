Log in
FORTINET, INC.

Fortinet Becomes the Title Sponsor for PGA TOUR's Napa Tournament: Fortinet Championship

03/31/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Fortinet's mission is to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by securing devices, people and data everywhere. And more than 500,000 customers rely on Fortinet's Security Fabric to provide the protection they need to secure against growing attacks and a dynamic threat landscape. With a shared commitment to trust, Fortinet has become the title sponsor for the PGA TOUR's Napa tournament, now named Fortinet Championship.

Napa Tournament Fortinet Championship

Fortinet's title sponsorship of the Napa tournament is majorly focused on supporting non-profit organizations tackling issues that are important to Fortinet. PGA TOUR tournaments have generated more than $2 billion in non-profit contributions since 1990. Fortinet in designating proceed donations from the Fortinet Championship benefit non-profit organizations in the areas of STEM, women and minorities in technology, as well as veterans reskilling programs. This partnership will benefit the community and local nonprofit organizations.

Fortinet Championship: Expanding Fortinet's Local Community Initiatives

Fortinet's CSR initiatives aim to diversify the tech and cybersecurity industry by providing training resources for underrepresented populations. This year, Fortinet opened the entire self-paced catalogue of NSE training courses to the public for free, in an effort to address the growing skills gap and provide learning opportunities to groups like women, veterans, and minorities. The NSE Training Institute has become a global leader in cybersecurity training, education and skills development and has grown a large ecosystem of NSE Training Institute partners who help to provide the industry with a diverse, equitable and inclusive pipeline of security professionals.

Learn more about Fortinet's partnership with the PGA TOUR through the Fortinet Championship here.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
