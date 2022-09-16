Advanced search
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34 2022-09-16 pm EDT
49.78 USD   -2.05%
09:24aVolatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day
MS
06:16aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Fedex, Netflix...
MS
05:26aMKM Partners Starts Fortinet at Buy With $70 Price Target
MT
Fortinet : Collaborates with AWS to Deliver Low Cost, High Performance NGFW Protection on AWS Graviton Instances

09/16/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
We are excited to announce FortiGate-VM Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) support for AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances. By deploying FortiGate-VM on AWS Graviton instances, customers can save up to 20 percent in associated Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) costs, ensuring they can streamline cloud investments while still delivering industry-leading protection for their business-critical cloud workloads on AWS.

This new capability provides Fortinet customers with more choice while helping them optimize their investments in AWS cloud-without compromising performance.

According to Fortinet's 2022 Cloud Security Report, the majority of organizations are expected to have more than half their workloads in the cloud within the next 12-18 months. With higher adoption of clouds, organizations are investing more in cloud instances. The Graviton-based EC2 instances on AWS provide organizations with better cost optimized options compared to other instance types.

FortiGate-VM on AWS EC2's C6g instances leverages AWS Graviton Processors and is available in all regions, allowing customers to spin up various instance sizes ranging from 1 to 32 virtual cores.

FortiGate-VM Enables Network Protection for Any Public Cloud Workload

FortiGate-VM offers comprehensive network protection for public cloud workloads of any size and scale, and is available on AWS and other major cloud providers. It can also be deployed in virtualized private cloud/data centers. FortiGate-VM reduces complexity by combining secure VPN/SD-WAN connectivity with advanced threat protection capabilities such as powerful intrusion prevention (IPS), malware detection and protection, and continuous threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs security services. It offers a management console that provides comprehensive network automation and unified visibility across multi-cloud environments and offers the same security and networking services included in the FortiOS operating system.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 382 M - -
Net income 2022 756 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 073 M 40 073 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,77x
EV / Sales 2023 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 11 508
Free-Float 81,3%
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 50,82 $
Average target price 71,30 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Founder, Chairman and CEO
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Judith Sim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.-29.30%40 073
ACCENTURE PLC-33.94%173 230
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.96%142 310
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.44%95 864
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.10%75 297
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.00%62 857