Fortinet : Collaborates with AWS to Deliver Low Cost, High Performance NGFW Protection on AWS Graviton Instances

We are excited to announce FortiGate-VM Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) support for AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances. By deploying FortiGate-VM on AWS Graviton instances, customers can save up to 20 percent in associated Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) costs, ensuring they can streamline cloud investments while still delivering industry-leading protection for their business-critical cloud workloads on AWS.

This new capability provides Fortinet customers with more choice while helping them optimize their investments in AWS cloud-without compromising performance.

According to Fortinet's 2022 Cloud Security Report, the majority of organizations are expected to have more than half their workloads in the cloud within the next 12-18 months. With higher adoption of clouds, organizations are investing more in cloud instances. The Graviton-based EC2 instances on AWS provide organizations with better cost optimized options compared to other instance types.

FortiGate-VM on AWS EC2's C6g instances leverages AWS Graviton Processors and is available in all regions, allowing customers to spin up various instance sizes ranging from 1 to 32 virtual cores.

FortiGate-VM offers comprehensive network protection for public cloud workloads of any size and scale, and is available on AWS and other major cloud providers. It can also be deployed in virtualized private cloud/data centers. FortiGate-VM reduces complexity by combining secure VPN/SD-WAN connectivity with advanced threat protection capabilities such as powerful intrusion prevention (IPS), malware detection and protection, and continuous threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs security services. It offers a management console that provides comprehensive network automation and unified visibility across multi-cloud environments and offers the same security and networking services included in the FortiOS operating system.