Fortinet Continues to Bring Together Cybersecurity Leaders at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through PGA TOUR Partnership

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Cybersecurity business leaders are looking for new ideas and insights from peers and industry experts to help further protect their organizations. To help facilitate this, Fortinet is once again bringing together our community of elite customers, partners, executives, and global industry experts to drive conversations on solutions for the industry’s biggest challenges. As part of our upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am participation, we look forward to building on the success of our recent Security Summit through another exceptional event experience leading up to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, is bringing together cybersecurity and golf leaders, customers, and partners as part of the company’s participation in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through Fortinet’s PGA TOUR partnership.

As part of various events leading up to the third annual Fortinet Championship in the fall, Fortinet’s customers and partners will come together February 2-5 at Fortinet’s Sunnyvale headquarters and at the Pebble Beach Golf Links course to engage in important discussions around innovative solutions and the latest security technology to address the evolving cyber landscape.





Fortinet’s participation at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will also include Ken Xie – Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – and Michael Xie – Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – who will have the honor of playing at the PGA TOUR event.



The Drive to the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet stands for more than just technology innovation. The company’s dedication to partnerships includes a commitment to providing organizations unique opportunities to have access to trusted advisors and industry leaders. Through events surrounding the PGA TOUR, Fortinet is connecting top technology leaders and experts to have relevant and timely conversations on cybersecurity trends and topics affecting organizations globally. Fortinet is enabling our customers and partners to find solutions to better manage cyber risks for their organizations.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of many events happening across the United States tied to PGA TOUR events throughout the year. Fortinet’s customers and partners will gather surrounding the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to connect with other cybersecurity experts and further learn about Fortinet’s leading cybersecurity technology, including key areas such as zero trust network access (ZTNA), SD-WAN and more.

The culmination of Fortinet’s customer and partner events tied to the PGA TOUR happens at the Fortinet Security Summit during the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California September 11-17, 2023. The Fortinet Championship brings together not only expert golf players, but also technology’s most influential thought leaders, executives, and industry pioneers, ranging from leading technology business founders, executives at global Fortune 100 companies across various sectors, cybersecurity leaders from public and private sector, government leaders and more.

Stay up to date on the Drive to the Championship events here.

