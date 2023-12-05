Official FORTINET, INC. press release

Fortinet’s commitment to providing a more extensive global cloud network ensures customers can more seamlessly connect and secure their hybrid workforces to critical applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. This partnership accelerates the expansion of Fortinet Universal SASE, which has already surpassed over 100 locations worldwide. Leveraging PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global data center platform enables customers to secure their hybrid IT workflows across clouds and locations.



“The expansion of our strategic partnership with Digital Realty will further propel Fortinet’s global cloud network beyond the 100+ SASE locations available today and continue to accelerate customer adoption of our Universal SASE solution,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Fortinet. “Our customers now have even broader access to cloud-delivered security and connectivity for their distributed workforce, enabling them to seamlessly embrace the convergence of networking and security.”

“Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Businesses across the globe use PlatformDIGITAL®, improving multi and hybrid cloud networking and security posture for their business-critical applications,” said Harm Joosse, Global Head of Strategy & Business Segments, Service Providers, Digital Realty. “Our expanded partnership with Fortinet enables customers to effortlessly adopt cloud-delivered security through seamless access to a comprehensive universal SASE solution.”

Global Expansion of Fortinet Universal SASE

This latest example of Fortinet’s continuing investment in scaling its cloud network further expands its global reach and will help accelerate customer adoption of Fortinet’s Universal SASE solution. This alliance partnership also integrates the Fortinet Security Fabric into the Digital Realty infrastructure, allowing even greater protection across their entire perimeter, from EMEA to Asia Pacific, and the Americas, enabling enterprise customers to quickly and securely connect their hybrid workforce to business-critical applications and other resources from any location.

Fortinet is deeply committed to growing its SASE business from both an innovation and—as exemplified by today’s news—investment lens. Fortinet’s strategy is to deliver the most reliable and secure SASE solution worldwide through a two-pronged approach:

Continuing to invest in purpose-built and highly scalable Universal SASE locations, with additional announcements planned for the near future

Continuing to scale its cloud network through trusted partners like Google Cloud and Digital Realty

A Commitment to An Open Fabric Ecosystem

Fabric-Ready technology partnerships, such as with Digital Realty and their ServiceFabric™ offering, are integral to the Fortinet Security Fabric.

We collaborate to create integrated solutions that drive innovation and amplify the value customers derive from their deployments. In the Fortinet Open Ecosystem, our collaboration under the Fortinet Fabric-Ready program fosters complementary solutions that deliver advanced networking and security across digital infrastructures.

Please visit the Fortinet Technology Alliance Partner page for more information about this program.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Fortinet Universal SASE and the Fortinet Technology Alliance Partner program .

and the . Learn about Fortinet’s free cybersecurity training , which includes broad cyber awareness and product training. As part of the Fortinet Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), the Fortinet Training Institute provides training and certification through the Network Security Expert (NSE) Certification , Academic Partner , and Education Outreach programs.

, which includes broad cyber awareness and product training. As part of the Fortinet Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), the Fortinet Training Institute provides training and certification through the and programs. Learn more about FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence and research and Outbreak Alerts , which provide timely steps to mitigate breaking cybersecurity attacks.

threat intelligence and research and , which provide timely steps to mitigate breaking cybersecurity attacks. Learn more about Fortinet’s FortiGuard Security Services portfolio .

. Read about how Fortinet customers are securing their organizations.

are securing their organizations. Follow Fortinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . Subscribe to Fortinet on our blog or YouTube .

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere. Today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere customers need with the most extensive integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the industry's most deployed, most patented, and most validated. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote the federally registered and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries, and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties, and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.