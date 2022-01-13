Fortinet : IDC MarketScape Report Names Fortinet a Leader in SD-WAN

With nearly 35,000 WAN Edge customers worldwide, organizations across industries and vertical markets trust Fortinet to address their WAN transformation and security challenges. Fortinet was the first SD-WAN provider to integrate advanced networking and connectivity capabilities with a full stack of enterprise-class security solutions in a unified and powerful platform. And we are now pleased to announce that Fortinet has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SD-WAN Infrastructure 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47279821, November 2021) report.

This IDC MarketScape used a comprehensive framework and set of parameters to determine which of the 12 SD-WAN infrastructure vendors have the capabilities and strategies most conducive to successfully providing an effective SD-WAN infrastructure solution.