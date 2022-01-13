Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fortinet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : IDC MarketScape Report Names Fortinet a Leader in SD-WAN

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
With nearly 35,000 WAN Edge customers worldwide, organizations across industries and vertical markets trust Fortinet to address their WAN transformation and security challenges. Fortinet was the first SD-WAN provider to integrate advanced networking and connectivity capabilities with a full stack of enterprise-class security solutions in a unified and powerful platform. And we are now pleased to announce that Fortinet has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SD-WAN Infrastructure 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47279821, November 2021) report.

This IDC MarketScape used a comprehensive framework and set of parameters to determine which of the 12 SD-WAN infrastructure vendors have the capabilities and strategies most conducive to successfully providing an effective SD-WAN infrastructure solution.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 339 M - -
Net income 2021 581 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 449 M 52 449 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 320,79 $
Average target price 372,63 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.-10.74%52 449
ACCENTURE PLC-9.01%238 384
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.25%193 484
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.05%119 804
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.55%108 040
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.85%98 869