Fortinet : Join Fortinet at Accelerate 2022

In March, Fortinet is once again holding its annual Accelerate conference in digital format, which will offer limitless opportunities to learn more about important industry trends facing organizations around the world and developments from Fortinet. Customers and partners are invited to join online at no cost to hear about the latest cybersecurity innovations from Fortinet executives and experts. This year's conference will deliver engaging and inspiring sessions designed to broaden perspectives and help improve security.

March 8-10: Americas

Americas March 9-11: Asia

Asia March 9-11: EMEA

Registration opens on January 11, 2022. The event is free and available to anyone interested in Fortinet products and solutions. Activities include keynotes and sessions with virtual interaction opportunities.

This year's conference will deliver thought-provoking keynotes designed to help attendees better understand cybersecurity concepts and industry trends. Fortinet executives will share their insights and expertise on security challenges and the solutions required to address them:

The Cybersecurity Imperative: Security-driven Networking : Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

: Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Winning Strategies In An Era of Disruption: Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support

Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support Fortinet Technology Innovation, Products and Services : John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Products

: John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Products Investing for Growth: Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) CyberEclipse 2022: Alignment of SD-WAN, SASE and ZTNA: Robert May, Senior Vice President, Product Management

Robert May, Senior Vice President, Product Management Fortinet Presents: How to Implement a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture: Felix Gaehtgens, VP Analyst, Gartner

In addition to hearing from the Fortinet executive leadership team, attendees will have access to a carefully curated catalog of breakout sessions that will help attendees identify trends, tackle market challenges, understand market shifts, explore use cases, and review case studies.