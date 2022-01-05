Fortinet : Join Fortinet at Accelerate 2022

In March, Fortinet is once again holding its annual Accelerate conference in digital format, which will offer limitless opportunities to learn more about important industry trends facing organizations around the world and developments from Fortinet. Customers and partners are invited to join online at no cost to hear about the latest cybersecurity innovations from Fortinet executives and experts. This year's conference will deliver engaging and inspiring sessions designed to broaden perspectives and help improve security.
Schedule: Accelerate 2022
March 8-10: Americas
March 9-11: Asia
March 9-11: EMEA
Registration opens on January 11, 2022. The event is free and available to anyone interested in Fortinet products and solutions. Activities include keynotes and sessions with virtual interaction opportunities.
Keynote Speakers at Accelerate
This year's conference will deliver thought-provoking keynotes designed to help attendees better understand cybersecurity concepts and industry trends. Fortinet executives will share their insights and expertise on security challenges and the solutions required to address them:
The Cybersecurity Imperative: Security-driven Networking: Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Winning Strategies In An Era of Disruption: Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support
Fortinet Technology Innovation, Products and Services: John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Products
Investing for Growth: Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
CyberEclipse 2022: Alignment of SD-WAN, SASE and ZTNA: Robert May, Senior Vice President, Product Management
Fortinet Presents: How to Implement a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture: Felix Gaehtgens, VP Analyst, Gartner
Breakout Sessions at Accelerate
In addition to hearing from the Fortinet executive leadership team, attendees will have access to a carefully curated catalog of breakout sessions that will help attendees identify trends, tackle market challenges, understand market shifts, explore use cases, and review case studies.
Some of the session topics include:
Work from Anywhere: Learn how the Fortinet Security Fabric supports work from anywhere with an innovative, yet sensible approach to this complex challenge.
OT Security: Find out about Fortinet products and solutions to secure operational technology and how the Fabric-Ready partner ecosystem extends the capabilities.
Securing Digital Acceleration Networks: Discover Fortinet's unique approach to security-driven networking to enable best-in-class convergence to provide consistent security and a digital experience across all network edges..
Securing Digital Acceleration Application: Learn about the key considerations for developing a robust and secure digital acceleration strategy for all application journeys.
Preventing Ransomware: Get peer perspectives on ransomware and find out how cybercriminals are gaining access.
Everywhere You Need It: See why the Fortinet Security Fabric has become the reference model for Gartner's Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA).