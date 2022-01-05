Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fortinet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : Join Fortinet at Accelerate 2022

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fortinet's Accelerate 2022

In March, Fortinet is once again holding its annual Accelerate conference in digital format, which will offer limitless opportunities to learn more about important industry trends facing organizations around the world and developments from Fortinet. Customers and partners are invited to join online at no cost to hear about the latest cybersecurity innovations from Fortinet executives and experts. This year's conference will deliver engaging and inspiring sessions designed to broaden perspectives and help improve security.

Schedule: Accelerate 2022
  • March 8-10: Americas
  • March 9-11: Asia
  • March 9-11: EMEA

Registration opens on January 11, 2022. The event is free and available to anyone interested in Fortinet products and solutions. Activities include keynotes and sessions with virtual interaction opportunities.

Keynote Speakers at Accelerate

This year's conference will deliver thought-provoking keynotes designed to help attendees better understand cybersecurity concepts and industry trends. Fortinet executives will share their insights and expertise on security challenges and the solutions required to address them:

  • The Cybersecurity Imperative: Security-driven Networking: Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Winning Strategies In An Era of Disruption: Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support
  • Fortinet Technology Innovation, Products and Services: John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Products
  • Investing for Growth: Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
  • CyberEclipse 2022: Alignment of SD-WAN, SASE and ZTNA: Robert May, Senior Vice President, Product Management
  • Fortinet Presents: How to Implement a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture: Felix Gaehtgens, VP Analyst, Gartner
Breakout Sessions at Accelerate

In addition to hearing from the Fortinet executive leadership team, attendees will have access to a carefully curated catalog of breakout sessions that will help attendees identify trends, tackle market challenges, understand market shifts, explore use cases, and review case studies.

Some of the session topics include:
  • Work from Anywhere: Learn how the Fortinet Security Fabric supports work from anywhere with an innovative, yet sensible approach to this complex challenge.
  • OT Security: Find out about Fortinet products and solutions to secure operational technology and how the Fabric-Ready partner ecosystem extends the capabilities.
  • Securing Digital Acceleration Networks: Discover Fortinet's unique approach to security-driven networking to enable best-in-class convergence to provide consistent security and a digital experience across all network edges..
  • Securing Digital Acceleration Application: Learn about the key considerations for developing a robust and secure digital acceleration strategy for all application journeys.
  • Preventing Ransomware: Get peer perspectives on ransomware and find out how cybercriminals are gaining access.
  • Everywhere You Need It: See why the Fortinet Security Fabric has become the reference model for Gartner's Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA).

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTINET, INC.
11:08aFORTINET : Join Fortinet at Accelerate 2022
PU
01/03Technology Stocks May Rise 20% in 2022 as Chip Shortages Ease in First Half, Wedbush Sa..
MT
01/03Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
2021FORTINET : Announces PGA TOUR Player Max Homa Named Global Brand Ambassador
PU
2021FORTINET : Weaponizing the Edge with Cyber Threats
PU
2021FORTINET : Three Advantages of Integrated Security at the LAN Edge
PU
2021Fortinet Shares Up Almost 5% to Record High
MT
2021FORTINET : Enabling MSSPs to Build Better Security by Design
PU
2021Fortinet Continues to Expand Secure SD-WAN Globally with New Service Provider Partnersh..
AQ
2021FORTINET, INC.(NASDAQGS : FTNT) added to NASDAQ-100 Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTINET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 339 M - -
Net income 2021 581 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 670 M 52 670 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 322,14 $
Average target price 372,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.-10.37%52 670
ACCENTURE PLC-2.47%255 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.92%192 789
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.26%123 776
INFOSYS LIMITED0.60%108 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.58%103 302