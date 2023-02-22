Advanced search
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
02:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
59.71 USD   -1.53%
Fortinet : Key Findings from the 2H 2022 FortiGuard Labs Threat Report

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
In the first half of 2022, FortiGuard Labs observed an overall increase in attack frequency paired with the explosive growth of new variants associated with familiar tactics. While attack volume isn't showing any signs of slowing, the back half of the year gave rise to some other distinct trends in activity. For starters, our team witnessed destructive wiper malware attacks impacting more organizations across the globe, as well as enterprising cybercriminals reimagining existing botnets and reusing code to power new-and more sophisticated-attacks.

In our 2H 2022 Threat Landscape Report, we examine the cyber threat landscape over the year's second half to identify trends and offer insights on what security professionals should know to effectively protect their organizations in the new year and beyond. The report findings are based on the collective intelligence of FortiGuard Labs, drawn from Fortinet's vast array of sensors collecting billions of threat events observed around the world during this same period. Below are key takeaways from the report.

2H 2022 Threat Report: A Summary

We're increasingly seeing cybercriminals take a "work smarter, not harder" approach to unveiling new tactics. From new Advanced Persistent Cybercrime tactics to upgrading old-school botnets like Mirai, bad actors continually find more sophisticated ways to infiltrate networks, making every organization regardless of size or industry a target.

APT-like Wiper Malware Expands Worldwide

In the first half of the year, we saw a resurgence in wiper malware and, as we predicted, this destructive attack playbook has only widened its foothold during the second half of 2022. Wiper malware expanded into other countries, driving a 53% increase in wiper activity from Q3 to Q4.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
