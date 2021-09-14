Log in
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
Fortinet : More ProxyShell? Web Shells Lead to ZeroLogon and Application Impersonation Attacks

09/14/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
FortiGuard Labs Threat Research Report

Affected platforms: Microsoft Exchange
Impacted parties: Exchange Mailboxes
Impact: Gives unauthorized users the ability to access and send emails from any user within the organization
Severity level: Critical Special thanks to Angelo Cris Deveraturda, Wilson Agad, Llallum Victoria, Wil Vidal, Jared Betts, and Ken Evans

Introduction of ProxyShell

FortiGuard Labs recently discovered an unidentified threat actor leveraging ProxyShell exploits using techniques that have yet to be reported. Multiple instances of FortiEDR had detected malicious DLLs in memory, and we uncovered these new techniques while consulting with one of the organizations that had been compromised by ProxyShell. Through active threat hunting, we were then able to determine that other organizations had also been compromised.

The DLLs, which were previously unknown based on their SHA256 file hashes, were used to perform active reconnaissance, obtain hashed passwords via Zerologon, and perform pass-the-hash authentication to establish persistence via Exchange Application Impersonation. This blog intends to provide an analysis of these DLLs. We documented the malicious activity associated with them by recreating the incidents in a lab environment. The goal is to help the public and future customers determine if they have related activity in their environment and take appropriate action.

Overview of ProxyShell Incidents

These events began around the time that ProxyShell hit the cyber news headlines. At first, they seemed to match what most organizations were already reporting. Exploit details, from the directories to the types of web shells used, matched almost verbatim. The difference was when web shells performed post-exploitation activity via DLLs loaded into memory, which triggered events within FortiEDR.

FortiEDR detected these DLLs because they loaded into memory space allocated for vbc.exe, the Visual Basic Compiler for .NET applications, and were loaded from the w3wp.exe process, which is used to run Microsoft Exchange's Outlook Web Application. This, along with FortiEDR's machine learning algorithm, determined that these files were likely malicious.

The figure below shows w3wp.exe injecting a thread into the vbc.exe process and accessing services on the Exchange server.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 239 M - -
Net income 2021 534 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 93,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 493 M 48 493 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 9 043
Free-Float 81,8%
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.99.91%48 493
ACCENTURE PLC29.95%215 251
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.32%193 280
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.85%123 827
INFOSYS LIMITED34.73%96 335
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.17%95 822