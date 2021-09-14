Fortinet : More ProxyShell? Web Shells Lead to ZeroLogon and Application Impersonation Attacks

FortiGuard Labs Threat Research Report

Affected platforms: Microsoft Exchange

Impacted parties: Exchange Mailboxes

Impact: Gives unauthorized users the ability to access and send emails from any user within the organization

Severity level: Critical Special thanks to Angelo Cris Deveraturda, Wilson Agad, Llallum Victoria, Wil Vidal, Jared Betts, and Ken Evans

FortiGuard Labs recently discovered an unidentified threat actor leveraging ProxyShell exploits using techniques that have yet to be reported. Multiple instances of FortiEDR had detected malicious DLLs in memory, and we uncovered these new techniques while consulting with one of the organizations that had been compromised by ProxyShell. Through active threat hunting, we were then able to determine that other organizations had also been compromised.

The DLLs, which were previously unknown based on their SHA256 file hashes, were used to perform active reconnaissance, obtain hashed passwords via Zerologon, and perform pass-the-hash authentication to establish persistence via Exchange Application Impersonation. This blog intends to provide an analysis of these DLLs. We documented the malicious activity associated with them by recreating the incidents in a lab environment. The goal is to help the public and future customers determine if they have related activity in their environment and take appropriate action.

These events began around the time that ProxyShell hit the cyber news headlines. At first, they seemed to match what most organizations were already reporting. Exploit details, from the directories to the types of web shells used, matched almost verbatim. The difference was when web shells performed post-exploitation activity via DLLs loaded into memory, which triggered events within FortiEDR.

FortiEDR detected these DLLs because they loaded into memory space allocated for vbc.exe, the Visual Basic Compiler for .NET applications, and were loaded from the w3wp.exe process, which is used to run Microsoft Exchange's Outlook Web Application. This, along with FortiEDR's machine learning algorithm, determined that these files were likely malicious.

The figure below shows w3wp.exe injecting a thread into the vbc.exe process and accessing services on the Exchange server.