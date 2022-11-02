Fortinet : Q322 Earnings Prepared Remarks

Fortinet Q3 2022 Earnings Prepared Remarks Peter Salkowski, VP of Investor Relations Good afternoon everyone. This is Peter Salkowski, vice president of investor relations at Fortinet. I am pleased to welcome everyone to our call to discuss Fortinet's financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Speakers on today's call are Ken Xie, Fortinet's Founder, Chairman and CEO and Keith Jensen, CFO. This is a live call that will be available for replay via webcast on our investor relations website. Ken will begin our call today by providing a high-level perspective on our business. Keith will then review our financial and operating results for the third quarter before providing guidance for the fourth quarter and updating the full year. We will then open the call for questions. During the Q&A session, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question to allow others to participate. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that on today's call we will be making forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our SEC filings, in particular the risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, for more information. All forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements.

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and CEO
Thanks Peter and thank you to everyone for joining today's call to review our outstanding third quarter 2022 results. Revenue for the quarter grew 33%, significantly outpacing the industry growth rate. We believe that customer recognition of the exceptional value proposition provided by our high performance Forti-ASIC technology and integrated FortiOS operating system is driving our ability to take cyber security market share. Product revenue growth was very strong at 39%, extending our position as a product revenue leader in the cyber security industry. Our product revenue performance reflects the strong demand we've built over the past 18 months across our security solutions along with the successful execution of our internal teams in managing the supply chain challenges. Three growth drivers, the heightened threat environment, the convergence of security and networking, and the consolidation of security functionality and the vendors, together with the opportunity to upsell additional security services to our significant installed base, are expected to drive future growth. 2

First, the threat landscape, including ransomware, continues to expand and evolve targeting companies of all sizes, locations and industries. To counter the threat landscape, we are implementing our unique Universal ZTNA across a wide range of customers, driving triple digit growth for this product and delivering a comprehensive approach to zero trust that is consistent for any user, anywhere, on any device and supports today's hybrid workforce. Second, for years Fortinet has led strategies around the convergence of networking and security. We estimate the total addressable market for networking and security will increase from $54 billion today to $73 billion in 2026. Convergence accelerates digital transformation and substantially reduces operational costs by combining network modernization with dynamic security that seamlessly spans every part of the network, especially now that many companies are merging SOC and NOC operations together. Fortinet is leading the convergence trend with a wide range of technologies including Network Firewall and Segmentation, Secure SD-WAN, OT Security, and 5G in a single operating system which can be deployed as hardware, software, cloud, and As a Service. Fortinet continues to gain Secure SD-WAN market share as our integrated Secure SD-WAN solution delivers better security, performance and efficiencies over more traditional offerings. In the quarter, SD-WAN and OT bookings grew over 45% and 75%, respectively, and together accounted for over 25% of total bookings. We believe we can achieve #1 market share in SD-WAN in the next couple of years. Today, we announced the FortiGate 1000F, our latest innovation in converging networking and security. Powered by our NP7 SPU, the 1000F delivers 5 to 10 times higher performance across six major network security functions while consuming 80% less power versus competitive solutions. The lower power consumption was a contributing factor in our top 2 percent ranking in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment. 3

Our third growth driver is the consolidation of vendors and product functionality. With Forti-ASIC's huge security computing power advantage, FortiOS can integrate more security functions than our competitors, together with over 30 key products ranging from endpoint to network to cloud security. Fortinet provides our customers with easier operation while lowering management costs and the total cost of ownership. Additionally, we are very focused on upselling value-added security services to our significant customer base. According to IDC's second quarter unit share data, Fortinet holds the #1 market share position for units shipped at 43%, up 210 basis points. We expect to reach 50%-unit market share in the next few years. This leadership position and the substantial installed base creates attractive economies of scale and the opportunity to upsell additional security services. Before turning the call over to Keith, I'd like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers worldwide for their continued support and hard work. Keith… Keith Jensen, CFO Thank you, Ken, and good afternoon everyone. Let's start with an overview of our strong third quarter performance… Revenue of $1.15 billion was another quarterly record for Fortinet, increasing 33% year-over-year and 12% sequentially; our highest third quarter sequential growth rate in eleven years. We continue to deliver better than industry average top-line growth and generate strong profitability. Our operating margin exceeded guidance at over 28%, driving the adjusted free cash flow margin to 40%. 4