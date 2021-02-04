Fortinet : Q420 Earnings Announcement Presentation 02/04/2021 | 05:22pm EST Send by mail :

Q4 2020 Financial Results February 4, 2021 Safe Harbor Statement Information, statements and projections contained in these presentation slides and related conference call concerning Fortinet's business outlook, the Q1 and 2021 guidance, and future prospects and expectations are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding demand for our products and services, guidance and expectations around future financial results, including guidance and expectations for the first quarter and full year 2021, statements regarding the momentum in our business and future growth expectations and objectives and statements regarding growth in market demand. Although we attempt to be accurate in making forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based such that actual results are materially different from our forward-looking statements in these presentation slides. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from the statements herein include the following: general economic risks, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on sales, billings, revenue, demand and buying patterns, component supply and ability to manufacture products to meet demand in a timely fashion, and costs such as possible increased costs for shipping and components; global economic conditions, country-specific economic conditions, and foreign currency risks; competitiveness in the security market; the dynamic nature of the security market and its products and services; specific economic risks worldwide and in different geographies, and among different customer segments; uncertainty regarding demand and increased business and renewals from existing customers; uncertainties around continued success in sales growth and market share gains; actual or perceived vulnerabilities in our supply chain, products or services, and any actual or perceived breach of our network or our customers' networks; longer sales cycles, particularly for larger enterprise, service providers, government and other large organization customers; the effectiveness of our salesforce and failure to convert sales pipeline into final sales; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products and other product functionality risks; risks associated with integrating acquisitions and changes in circumstances and plans associated therewith, including, among other risks, changes in plans related to product and services integrations, product and services plans and sales strategies; sales and marketing execution risks; execution risks around new product development and introductions and innovation; litigation and disputes and the potential cost, distraction and damage to sales and reputation caused thereby or by other factors; cybersecurity threats, breaches and other disruptions; market acceptance of new products and services; the ability to attract and retain personnel; changes in strategy; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organizations; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; risks associated with the adoption of, and demand for, our products and services in general and by specific customer segments, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; competition and pricing pressure; product inventory shortages for any reason, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with business disruption caused by natural disasters and health emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, power outages, typhoons, floods, health epidemics and viruses such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and by manmade events such as civil unrest, labor disruption, international trade disputes, international conflicts, terrorism, wars, and critical infrastructure attacks; tariffs, trade disputes and other trade barriers, and negative impact on sales based on geo-political dynamics and disputes and protectionist policies; any political and government disruption around the world, including the impact of any future shutdowns of the U.S. government; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.govor upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of these presentation slides, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events. Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Results(1) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Billings(2) $649.2M $551.6M $622.4M $626.6M $802.3M $667.8M $711.5M $749.8M $960.9M Y/Y % Change 21.6% 19.1% 21.2% 18.8% 23.6% 21.1% 14.3% 19.7% 19.8% Revenue $509.5M $473.0M $523.8M $548.1M $618.1M $577.7M $617.6M $651.1M $748.0M Y/Y % Change 21.6% 18.5% 18.4% 20.9% 21.3% 22.1% 17.9% 18.8% 21.0% Product Revenue $200.8M $162.7M $189.9M $197.1M $238.8M $192.3M $211.9M $223.8M $288.4M Y/Y % Change 23.9% 13.9% 14.2% 19.8% 18.9% 18.2% 11.6% 13.5% 20.8% Service Revenue $308.7M $310.3M $333.9M $351.0M $379.3M $385.4M $405.7M $427.3M $459.6M Y/Y % Change 20.2% 21.1% 20.9% 21.5% 22.9% 24.2% 21.5% 21.7% 21.2% Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Billings is a non-GAAP measure that we define as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. 3 Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Results(1) (Continued) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Gross Margin(2) 75.8% 77.2% 76.5% 78.2% 78.1% 78.8% 79.1% 79.5% 78.5% Operating Income(2)(3) $133.1M $97.0M $125.2M $145.2M $168.6M $129.2M $170.3M $178.6M $219.9M Operating Margin(2)(3) 26.1% 20.5% 23.9% 26.5% 27.3% 22.4% 27.6% 27.4% 29.4% Net Income(2)(3)(4)(5) $106.5M $81.1M $103.2M $117.3M $135.1M $105.1M $136.6M $145.4M $175.5M Diluted Net Income Per Share(2)(3)(4)(5) $0.61 $0.46 $0.59 $0.67 $0.77 $0.60 $0.83 $0.88 $1.06 Weighted Diluted Shares Outstanding 175.8M 174.8M 175.1M 174.8M 175.2M 174.2M 165.4M 165.6M 165.5M Deferred Revenue $1.67B $1.75B $1.84B $1.92B $2.11B $2.20B $2.29B $2.39B $2.61B Cash and Investments(6) $1.72B $1.85B $1.98B $2.14B $2.21B $1.57B $1.63B $1.77B $1.96B Cash Paid for Stock Repurchases $94.7M $60.4M $33.8M $23.4M $27.5M $889.9M $156.1M - $34.1M Days Sales Outstanding 79 72 69 63 79 74 73 76 87 Inventory Turns 3.4 2.6 3.5 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.2 2.1 2.7 Headcount 5,845 6,015 6,293 6,590 7,082 7,448 7,756 8,075 8,238 Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Excludes gain on intellectual property ("IP") and litigation-related matters. Excludes gains/losses on investments in privately-held companies. (5) Assumes a quarterly effective tax rate of 24% for 2018 and 2019. Assumes a quarterly effective tax rate of 22% for Q1'20 and Q2'20, and a quarterly effective tax rate of 19% and 21% for 4 Q3'20 and Q4'20, respectively. Excludes investments in equity securities, which are recorded in other assets. 2020 Non-GAAP Results(1) 2018 2019 2020 Billings(2) $2.153B $2.603B $3.090B Y/Y % Change 19.9% 20.9% 18.7% Revenue $1.805B $2.163B $2.594B Y/Y % Change 20.5% 19.9% 19.9% Product Revenue $674.4M $788.5M $916.4M Y/Y % Change 16.8% 16.9% 16.2% Service Revenue $1.130B $1.375B $1.678B Y/Y % Change 22.8% 21.6% 22.1% Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Billings is a non-GAAP measure that we define as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustments to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. 5 2020 Non-GAAP Results (Continued)(1) 2018 2019 2020 Gross Margin (%)(2) 76.1% 77.6% 78.9% Operating Income(2)(3) $406.3M $536.0M $698.0M Operating Margin (%)(2)(3) 22.5% 24.8% 26.9% Net Income(2)(3)(4)(5) $322.2M $436.7M $562.6M Diluted Earnings Per Share(2)(3)(4)(5) $1.84 $2.50 $3.35 Weighted Diluted Shares used in EPS 174.2M 175.0M 167.7M Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Excludes gain on intellectual property ("IP") and litigation-related matters. Excludes gains/losses on investments in privately-held companies. (5) Assumes annual effective tax rate of 24%, 24% and 21% for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. 6 Revenue by Geography(1) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % ($ in millions) Change Change Change Change Change Change Change Change Change Americas $205.0 17.1% $200.6 14.0% $226.4 19.3% $241.0 24.3% $252.2 23.1% $242.5 20.9% $261.0 15.3% $272.4 13.0% $301.3 19.5% EMEA $204.8 27.1% $177.4 22.7% $192.8 17.0% $200.9 21.6% $245.4 19.8% $221.1 24.6% $229.2 18.9% $243.3 21.1% $298.3 21.6% APAC $99.7 20.7% $95.0 20.6% $104.6 18.9% $106.2 12.4% $120.5 20.8% $114.1 20.1% $127.4 21.8% $135.4 27.5% $148.4 23.2% Total $509.5 21.6% $473.0 18.5% $523.8 18.4% $548.1 20.9% $618.1 21.3% $577.7 22.1% $617.6 17.9% $651.1 18.8% $748.0 21.0% Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue Americas 40.2% 42.4% 43.2% 44.0% 40.8% 42.0% 42.3% 41.8% 40.3% EMEA 40.2% 37.5% 36.8% 36.7% 39.7% 38.3% 37.1% 37.4% 39.9% APAC 19.6% 20.1% 20.0% 19.3% 19.5% 19.7% 20.6% 20.8% 19.8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 7 Revenue by Geography(1) (Continued) 2018 2019 2020 ($ in millions) $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % $ Y/Y % Change Change Change Americas $764.4 18.8% $920.2 20.4% $1,077.2 17.1% EMEA $679.3 22.3% $816.5 20.2% $991.9 21.5% APAC $360.9 20.9% $426.3 18.1% $525.3 23.2% Total $1,804.6 20.5% $2,163.0 19.9% $2,594.4 19.9% 2018 2019 2020 % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue Americas 42.4% 42.6% 41.5% EMEA 37.6% 37.7% 38.2% APAC 20.0% 19.7% 20.3% Total 100% 100% 100% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 8 Number of Deals & FortiGate Sales Number of Deals(1) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 No. of Deals >$50K 2,154 1,683 1,906 1,908 2,565 2,121 2,111 2,267 2,991 No. of Deals >$250K 363 266 346 333 469 323 369 398 491 No. of Deals >$500K 129 108 147 130 197 120 146 168 205 No. of Deals >$1M 47 35 46 53 64 38 59 48 68 % of FortiGate(2) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Entry Level (FG20-90) 20.9% 23.6% 20.7% 21.6% 22.5% 24.7% 20.4% 21.3% 23.6% Mid - Range (FG100-900) 42.2% 44.3% 46.0% 45.1% 43.9% 44.3% 44.4% 42.2% 41.6% High - End (FG1000-7000) 36.9% 32.1% 33.3% 33.3% 33.6% 31.0% 35.2% 36.5% 34.9% Notes Deals are defined as combined sales in the period to a customer account. Represents the percentage of invoiced amounts from FortiGate sales during the period by range of product and product bundles. 9 Statement of Cash Flows(1) (Non-GAAP) ($ in millions) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 GAAP Net Income $184.6 $59.1 $74.2 $80.2 $118.2 $104.6 $113.8 $123.4 $146.7 Depreciation and Stock-Based Compensation 57.3 58.7 60.2 57.4 59.4 62.4 66.7 66.0 65.4 Accounts Receivable-Net (120.0) 63.6 (22.1) 19.0 (157.2) 69.6 (25.1) (47.6) (173.3) Inventory (14.4) (2.6) (2.9) (19.7) (23.3) 6.7 (24.6) (13.1) (11.2) Deferred Revenue 139.7 78.6 98.6 78.5 184.2 90.1 93.9 98.6 213.0 Other (67.0) (56.1) (12.9) 5.8 9.1 (14.0) 22.3 (6.5) 55.9 GAAP Cash Flow from Operations $180.2 $201.3 $195.1 $221.2 $190.4 $319.4 $247.0 $220.8 $296.5 Less: Purchases of Property and Equipment (11.6) (10.2) (17.3) (17.5) (47.2) (27.6) (30.9) (35.1) (32.3) Less: Proceeds from IP Matter - - - - - (50.0) - - - Free Cash Flow $168.6 $191.1 $177.8 $203.7 $143.2 $241.8 $216.1 $185.7 $264.2 Issuance of Common Stock, Net of Taxes (14.3) 2.6 (19.5) (17.3) (12.3) (30.4) (12.8) (25.1) (17.8) Stock Repurchases (94.7) (60.4) (33.8) (23.4) (27.5) (889.9) (156.1) - (34.1) Acquisitions(3) (15.7) - - - (34.6) (3.1) - (6.1) (31.0) Proceeds from IP Matter - - - - - 50.0 - - - Other(3) (0.1) 2.1 3.2 1.8 (3.4) (5.0) 6.8 (7.2) (0.3) Change in Cash and Investments(2) $43.8 $135.4 $127.7 $164.8 $65.4 $(636.6) $54.0 $147.3 $181.0 Footnote: Cash Paid for Taxes, Net of Refunds $10.6 $11.5 $16.8 $14.8 $15.6 $8.8 $9.5 $9.3 $12.1 Note Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term and Long-Term Investments, excluding activity related to investments in equity securities which are recorded in other assets. (3) We reclassed the $3.1 million payment for a liability incurred in connection with an acquisition from "Other" to "Acquisitions". This is for presentation purpose only and does not impact 10 cash flow from operations or free cash flow. Statement of Cash Flows(1) (Non-GAAP) (Continued) ($ in millions) 2018 2019 2020 GAAP Net Income $334.9 $331.7 $488.5 Depreciation and Stock-Based Compensation 218.6 235.7 260.5 Accounts Receivable-Net (82.0) (96.7) (176.4) Inventory (33.4) (48.5) (42.2) Deferred Revenue 348.7 439.9 495.6 Other (147.9) (54.1) 57.7 GAAP Cash Flow from Operations $638.9 $808.0 $1,083.7 Less: Purchases of Property and Equipment (53.0) (92.2) (125.9) Less: Proceeds from IP Matter - - (50.0) Free Cash Flow $585.9 $715.8 $907.8 Stock Option and RSU Exercises / ESPP 19.3 (46.5) (86.1) Stock Repurchases (211.8) (145.1) (1,080.1) Acquisitions (21.7) (34.6) (40.2) Proceeds from IP Matter - - 50.0 Other (4.4) 3.7 (5.7) Net Cash Flow(2) $367.3 $493.3 $(254.3) Footnote: Cash Paid for Taxes, Net of Refunds $41.4 $58.7 $39.7 Note Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. (2) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term and Long-Term Investments, excluding activity related to investments in equity securities which are recorded in other assets. 11 Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Growth (Non-GAAP) ($ in millions) $262 $286 $237 $215 $212 $195 $187 $174 $178 Reported Free Cash Flow $242 $264 Real Estate Related Add Backs $216 $169 $191 $178 $204 $143 $186 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 equipment and excluding any significant non-recurring items, such as proceeds from intellectual property matter. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as Free Cash Flow plus worldwide real estate purchases and cash payments related to the new Sunnyvale campus building. 12 Q1 and 2021 Guidance(1) (Non-GAAP) Notes Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on IP and litigation-related matters, and gains/losses on investments in privately-held companies. We have not reconciled our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Billings is a non-GAAP measure that we define as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. Excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Excludes gain on IP and litigation-related matters. Excludes gains/losses on investments in privately-held companies. (7) Assumes an effective tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2021. For 2021, we expect cash paid for taxes to be approximately $80.0 million. 13 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) ($ in millions) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 GAAP product gross profit $113.9 $92.5 $107.2 $118.1 $146.1 $116.0 $127.5 $139.5 $181.0 Stock‑based compensation 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.0 2.1 1.7 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.4 0.8 0.9 Non‑GAAP product gross profit $116.3 $95.0 $109.3 $119.7 $147.9 $118.0 $129.3 $140.7 $182.3 Non‑GAAP product gross margin 57.9% 58.4% 57.6% 60.7% 61.9% 61.4% 61.0% 62.9% 63.2% GAAP service gross profit $267.1 $267.5 $288.3 $305.9 $331.5 $333.0 $355.0 $372.4 $400.0 Stock‑based compensation 2.8 2.8 2.9 2.7 2.9 3.0 3.2 3.3 3.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.3 Non‑GAAP service gross profit $269.9 $270.3 $291.6 $309.0 $334.8 $337.0 $359.1 $376.9 $404.7 Non‑GAAP service gross margin 87.4% 87.1% 87.3% 88.0% 88.3% 87.4% 88.5% 88.2% 88.1% GAAP total gross profit $381.0 $360.0 $395.5 $424.0 $477.6 $449.0 $482.5 $511.9 $581.0 Stock‑based compensation 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.1 3.2 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.0 2.1 2.1 1.6 1.9 2.6 2.3 2.0 2.2 Non‑GAAP total gross profit $386.2 $365.3 $400.9 $428.7 $482.7 $455.0 $488.4 $517.6 $587.0 Non‑GAAP gross margin 75.8% 77.2% 76.5% 78.2% 78.1% 78.8% 79.1% 79.5% 78.5% GAAP research and development expense $65.5 $68.6 $67.4 $69.9 $71.2 $80.3 $82.1 $90.0 $89.0 Stock‑based compensation (9.5) (9.4) (10.0) (9.3) (10.0) (10.9) (12.0) (12.7) (12.0) Non‑GAAP research and development expense $56.0 $59.2 $57.4 $60.6 $61.2 $69.4 $70.1 $77.3 $77.0 Non‑GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 11.0% 12.5% 11.0% 11.1% 9.9% 12.0% 11.4% 11.9% 10.3% GAAP sales and marketing expense $205.9 $215.9 $226.5 $227.4 $257.1 $260.0 $253.8 $266.7 $291.4 Stock‑based compensation (25.1) (25.4) (26.3) (24.9) (25.1) (25.7) (27.9) (27.7) (27.1) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (0.9) (0.9) (0.8) (0.6) (0.9) (1.4) (1.4) (0.8) (0.6) Non‑GAAP sales and marketing expense $179.9 $189.6 $199.4 $201.9 $231.1 $232.9 $224.5 $238.2 $263.7 Non‑GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 35.3% 40.1% 38.1% 36.8% 37.4% 40.3% 36.4% 36.6% 35.3% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 GAAP general and administrative expense $22.0 $24.5 $24.3 $26.1 $27.2 $28.8 $28.9 $29.4 $32.4 Stock‑based compensation (4.8) (5.0) (5.4) (5.1) (5.4) (5.3) (6.1) (5.9) (6.0) Litigation-related matter - - - - - - 0.7 - - Non‑GAAP general and administrative expense Non‑GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue GAAP gain on IP matter Gain on IP matter Non‑GAAP gain on IP matter Non‑GAAP gain on IP matter as a percentage of revenue GAAP total operating expense Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter Non‑GAAP total operating expense Non‑GAAP total operating expense as a percentage of revenue GAAP operating income Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter Non‑GAAP operating income Non‑GAAP operating margin $17.2 $19.5 $18.9 $21.0 $21.8 $23.5 $23.5 $23.5 $26.4 3.4% 4.1% 3.6% 3.8% 3.5% 4.1% 3.8% 3.6% 3.5% $- $- $- $- $- $(36.8) $(1.1) $(1.1) $(1.2) - - - - - 36.8 1.1 1.1 1.2 $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% $293.4 $309.0 $318.2 $323.4 $355.5 $332.3 $363.7 $385.0 $411.6 (39.4) (39.8) (41.7) (39.3) (40.5) (41.9) (46.0) (46.3) (45.1) (0.9) (0.9) (0.8) (0.6) (0.9) (1.4) (1.4) (0.8) (0.6) - - - - - 36.8 1.1 1.1 1.2 - - - - - - 0.7 - - $253.1 $268.3 $275.7 $283.5 $314.1 $325.8 $318.1 $339.0 $367.1 49.7% 56.7% 52.6% 51.7% 50.8% 56.4% 51.5% 52.1% 49.1% $87.6 $51.0 $77.3 $100.6 $122.1 $116.7 $118.8 $126.9 $169.4 42.6 43.0 45.0 42.4 43.7 45.3 49.6 50.0 48.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.2 2.8 4.0 3.7 2.8 2.8 - - - - - (36.8) (1.1) (1.1) (1.2) - - - - - - (0.7) - - $133.1 $97.0 $125.2 $145.2 $168.6 $129.2 $170.3 $178.6 $219.9 26.1% 20.5% 23.9% 26.5% 27.3% 22.4% 27.6% 27.4% 29.4% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) GAAP other income (expense), net Loss on investments in privately-held companies Non-GAAP other income (expense), net Non‑GAAP other income (expense), net as a percentage of revenue GAAP income before income taxes Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter Loss on investments in privately-held companies Non‑GAAP income before income taxes GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes Tax adjustments related to the above Non‑GAAP provision for income taxes Non‑GAAP effective tax rate Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 $(2.3) $(0.5) $(0.4) $(6.0) $(0.6) $(8.0) $0.9 $(1.0) $0.3 - - - 3.8 - 4.3 - - - $(2.3) $(0.5) $(0.4) $(2.2) $(0.6) $(3.7) $0.9 $(1.0) $0.3 (0.5)% (0.1)% (0.1)% (0.4)% (0.1)% (0.6)% 0.1% (0.2)% -% $94.6 $60.7 $87.9 $106.0 $131.4 $117.9 $123.7 $128.4 $171.7 42.6 43.0 45.0 42.4 43.7 45.3 49.6 50.0 48.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.2 2.8 4.0 3.7 2.8 2.8 - - - - - (36.8) (1.1) (1.1) (1.2) - - - - - - (0.7) - - - - - 3.8 - 4.3 - - - $140.1 $106.7 $135.8 $154.4 $177.9 $134.7 $175.2 $180.1 $222.2 $(90.0) $1.6 $13.7 $25.8 $13.2 $13.3 $9.9 $5.0 $25.0 123.6 24.0 18.9 11.3 29.6 16.3 28.7 29.7 21.7 $33.6 $25.6 $32.6 $37.1 $42.8 $29.6 $38.6 $34.7 $46.7 24% 24% 24% 24% 24% 22% 22% 19% 21% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 16 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 GAAP net income $184.6 $59.1 $74.2 $80.2 $118.2 $104.6 $113.8 $123.4 $146.7 Stock‑based compensation 42.6 43.0 45.0 42.4 43.7 45.3 49.6 50.0 48.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.2 2.8 4.0 3.7 2.8 2.8 Gain on IP matter - - - - - (36.8) (1.1) (1.1) (1.2) Litigation-related matter - - - - - - (0.7) - - Loss on investments in privately-held companies - - - 3.8 - 4.3 - - - Tax adjustments (123.6) (24.0) (18.9) (11.3) (29.6) (16.3) (28.7) (29.7) (21.7) Non‑GAAP net income $106.5 $81.1 $103.2 $117.3 $135.1 $105.1 $136.6 $145.4 $175.5 GAAP net income per share, diluted $1.05 $0.34 $0.42 $0.46 $0.67 $0.60 $0.69 $0.75 $0.89 Stock‑based compensation 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.30 0.30 0.30 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Gain on IP matter - - - - - (0.21) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Litigation-related matter - - - - - - - - - Loss on investments in privately-held companies - - - 0.02 - 0.02 - - - Tax adjustments (0.70) (0.14) (0.10) (0.06) (0.17) (0.09) (0.17) (0.18) (0.14) Non‑GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.61 $0.46 $0.59 $0.67 $0.77 $0.60 $0.83 $0.88 $1.06 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculations 175.8 174.8 175.1 174.8 175.2 174.2 165.4 165.6 165.5 Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 17 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) 2018 2019 2020 GAAP product gross profit $383.4 $463.9 $564.0 Stock‑based compensation 1.5 1.5 1.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.0 6.5 4.7 Non‑GAAP product gross profit $390.9 $471.9 $570.3 Non‑GAAP product gross margin 58.0% 59.9% 62.2% GAAP service gross profit $970.8 $1,193.2 $1,460.4 Stock‑based compensation 10.8 11.3 12.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.2 1.2 4.4 Non‑GAAP service gross profit $981.8 $1,205.7 $1,477.7 Non‑GAAP service gross margin 86.9% 87.7% 88.1% GAAP total gross profit $1,354.2 $1,657.1 $2,024.4 Stock‑based compensation 12.3 12.8 14.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.2 7.7 9.1 Non‑GAAP total gross profit $1,372.7 $1,677.6 $2,048.0 Non‑GAAP gross margin 76.1% 77.6% 78.9% GAAP research and development expense $244.5 $277.1 $341.4 Stock‑based compensation (36.4) (38.7) (47.6) Non‑GAAP research and development expense $208.1 $238.4 $293.8 Non‑GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 11.5% 11.0% 11.3% GAAP sales and marketing expense $782.3 $926.9 $1,071.9 Stock‑based compensation (95.6) (101.7) (108.4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2.8) (3.2) (4.2) Non‑GAAP sales and marketing expense $683.9 $822.0 $959.3 Non‑GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 37.9% 38.0% 37.0% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 18 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) 2018 2019 2020 GAAP general and administrative expense $93.0 $102.1 $119.5 Stock‑based compensation (18.6) (20.9) (23.3) Litigation-related matter - - 0.7 Non‑GAAP general and administrative expense $74.4 $81.2 $96.9 Non‑GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 4.1% 3.8% 3.7% GAAP gain on IP matter Gain on IP matter Non‑GAAP gain on IP matter Non‑GAAP gain on IP matter as a percentage of revenue GAAP total operating expense Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter Non‑GAAP total operating expense Non‑GAAP total operating expense as a percentage of revenue GAAP operating income Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter Non‑GAAP operating income Non‑GAAP operating margin $- $- $(40.2) - - 40.2 $- $- $- -% -% -% $1,119.8 $1,306.1 $1,492.6 (150.6) (161.3) (179.3) (2.8) (3.2) (4.2) - - 40.2 - - 0.7 $966.4 $1,141.6 $1,350.0 53.6% 52.8% 52.0% $234.4 $351.0 $531.8 162.9 174.1 193.8 9.0 10.9 13.3 - - (40.2) - - (0.7) $406.3 $536.0 $698.0 22.5% 24.8% 26.9% Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue 19 for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) GAAP other expense, net (Gain) loss on investments in privately-held companies Non-GAAP other expense, net Non‑GAAP other expense, net as a percentage of revenue GAAP income before income taxes Stock‑based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Gain on IP matter Litigation-related matter (Gain) loss on investments in privately-held companies Non‑GAAP income before income taxes GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes Tax adjustments related to the above Non‑GAAP provision for income taxes Non‑GAAP effective tax rate 2018 2019 2020 $(6.6) $(7.5) $(7.8) (2.2) 3.8 4.3 $(8.8) $(3.7) $(3.5) (0.5)% (0.2)% (0.1)% $254.3 $386.0 $541.7 162.9 174.1 193.8 9.0 10.9 13.3 - - (40.2) - - (0.7) (2.2) 3.8 4.3 $424.0 $574.8 $712.2 $(80.6) $54.3 $53.2 182.4 83.8 96.4 $101.8 $138.1 $149.6 24% 24% 21% Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1) (Continued) ($ in millions) 2018 2019 2020 GAAP net income $334.9 $331.7 $488.5 Stock‑based compensation 162.9 174.1 193.8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9.0 10.9 13.3 Gain on IP matter - - (40.2) Litigation-related matter - - (0.7) (Gain) loss on investments in privately-held companies (2.2) 3.8 4.3 Tax adjustments (182.4) (83.8) (96.4) Non‑GAAP net income $322.2 $436.7 $562.6 GAAP net income per share, diluted $1.92 $1.90 $2.91 Stock‑based compensation 0.94 1.00 1.17 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.06 0.08 Gain on IP matter - - (0.24) Litigation-related matter - - - (Gain) loss on investments in privately-held companies (0.01) 0.02 0.02 Tax adjustments (1.06) (0.48) (0.59) Non‑GAAP net income per share, diluted $1.84 $2.50 $3.35 Notes (1) Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. 21 Revenue to Billings Reconciliation(1) Notes Fortinet identified an immaterial error related to the commencement of revenue recognition for certain FortiCare support service contracts, which resulted in an immaterial correction to revenue for prior year reported amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020. All financial information contained herein has been revised to reflect the correction of this error. Billings is a non-GAAP measure that we define as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustments to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the 22 period. 