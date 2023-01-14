Advanced search
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
48.87 USD   +0.97%
02:10pFortinet : Supply Chain Attack Using Identical PyPI Packages, “colorslib”, “httpslib”, and “libhttps”
PU
01/13BTIG Downgrades Fortinet to Neutral From Buy
MT
01/12Fortinet Continues to Bring Together Cybersecurity Leaders at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through PGA TOUR Partnership
GL
Fortinet : Supply Chain Attack Using Identical PyPI Packages, "colorslib", "httpslib", and "libhttps"

01/14/2023 | 02:10pm EST
The FortiGuard Labs team has discovered a new 0-day attack embedded in three PyPI packages (Python Package Index) called 'colorslib', 'httpslib', and "libhttps". They were found on January 10, 2023, by monitoring an open-source ecosystem. The Python packages "colorslib" and "httpslib" were published on January 7, 2023, and "libhttps" was published on January 12, 2023. All three were published by the same author, 'Lolip0p', as shown in the official PyPI repository. 'Lolip0p' joined the repository close to the publish date.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 429 M - -
Net income 2022 815 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 179 M 38 179 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,38x
EV / Sales 2023 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 091
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 48,87 $
Average target price 65,79 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Judith Sim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.-0.04%38 179
ACCENTURE PLC6.37%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.62%151 909
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.55%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.26%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.30%77 008