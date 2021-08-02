Fortinet : Transitioning into the Cybersecurity Industry

FortinetLife Perspectives

When people ask me what I do for a living, and I answer 'cybersecurity', I know what many think. Some assume I started life as a hacker and was recruited for my skills. Or, that I spent years accumulating degree after costly degree, on track to a mysterious and highly technical career. Both are wrong. Over the years I've seen firsthand the many (mistaken) assumptions that go along with cybersecurity. That it's too difficult, that it requires too much training, or that it is only meant for people with very specific, hard-to-get skill sets.

I believe these assumptions are preventing people from considering a career in this field, and therefore adding to the global cybersecurity skills shortage. With the world facing more cyber risks than ever, it is important to set the record straight on what a career in this field is - and is not.

It starts with education and training. When I got my first job in my native Brazil as a programmer for a major, global technology company, I had no degrees. I simply had a love for computers that started the day my father brought home a used one for me to tinker with. Shortly after, I saw a movie about computer experts and just knew that's what I wanted to do. Over the years, I eventually went to school, but more to further my career than to start it. In between, I was able to pursue certifications offered online on my own time, so that between work, school, and my own studying, I was able to quickly become skilled in programming, networks, and eventually security. Even better, I was able to use my variety of skills to try many different jobs such as supporting customers with business-critical projects at a global technology company.

The most difficult thing about it is to have the correct mindset. You must be prepared to be always learning and have a 'can-do' attitude. The availability of tools and the collaborative spirit of the industry help a lot. A big part of building up expertise in cybersecurity is just jumping in and doing it. At no time would I say that I was 'in IT' or 'in security.' Rather, I am carving my own path within the technology field, using my security skills to open doors and make me a stronger candidate. Because I've been fortunate enough to wear so many hats in my career, I also know that the silos other IT workers put themselves in are often self-imposed. We can call ourselves developers or network administrators, but our work often crosses boundaries, and our knowledge is easily transferred between disciplines. I'd even argue that cybersecurity is the most transferable - and marketable - skill under the IT umbrella. In a world where remote work is more commonplace than ever, there have never been more opportunities for experienced security and network professionals to find interesting work.

The Cybersecurity Industry is a Dynamic and Rewarding Career

In 2017, I made the decision to relocate and place myself in Vancouver - an environment where there was no shortage of exciting opportunities and a chance to really advance my own growth. The city is well-known as a growing hub for those in the cybersecurity profession. I currently work as a systems engineer at FortiGuard Labs, in a global threat research lab that provides global support for Fortune 500 customers.

Whether you're an IT professional looking to refocus your career, or someone with no technical background looking to enter the field, know that cybersecurity leaves many paths open to you.

